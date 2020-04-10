Too Hot to Handle So Next Love Is Blind?

From the streaming platform that brought you Love Is Blind came too hot to handle. Warning, you will enter the “boneless zone.”

In the new 8-episode reality series, 10 hot men and women are set apart in a tropical paradise (what other kind of paradise do you think will be the setting for a reality show called Too Hot to Handle?) For what they consider to be a summer and hot with the camera capturing their every move. But, and always have been but now, there is a touch. Participants cannot connect. To win the $ 100,000 grand prize, no kisses, no “heavy petting”, “no” self-gratification, “says Netflix.

“The retreat is full of the sexiest people in the world,” said one participant in the trailer below.

Lana, the digital host (?), Informs the participants about the taboo in the trailer below. “This retreat is to help you develop a deeper emotional connection,” says Lana.

“It was as if a robot was saying I couldn’t do anything,” an angry participant said.

For each slip, the prize money drops. Can participants put it in their pants and hands or would it be too much of a temptation?

“It’s not easy to spend time without any sexual release,” said the man walking in the trailer.

“It’s time for growth,” said one participant.

“What kind of growth are you talking about, bro?” another joke with him.

Yes, it’s a show like that.

Click play video above to see more Too Hot to Handle.

All eight episodes air on April 17 on Netflix.