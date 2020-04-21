Too Hot To Handle weird workshops from bondage to vaginal evaluation

Too Hot To Handle had many strange workshops (Photo: Netflix)

Netflix released the Too Hot To Handle dating program with the hope that it would leave us undermining everything about relationships and they are absolutely right.

The eight-part reality series greeted sexy singles at the villa (no, not Love Island) to find deeper relationships in their romantic relationships.

Came with a hook. No sexual activities.

Along with the twists and turns of THTH, it made couples much more steam (and more difficult), adding partner workshops – which we need more – to help players build trust through their romantic relationships.

Enslavement? Vaginal evaluation? Does any of this help these horny people follow the rules?

Shibari

Shibari includes many ropes (Photo: Netflix)

First of all, what is Shibari at all (or what Haley likes to call it, Shibology)?

It is a Japanese form of tying a person with a rope.

Like BDSM, but much less perverse, it is an extremely personal and intimate art form that serves to build trust in a relationship. It’s also a way to build a sensual connection without the need for sex.

Well … For those THTH folk it was a one-way train to Horny Town or the source of all jokes.

As Kelz said, when he lifted Holly off the ground with a rope, “It’s like a portable gym bag.”

Meanwhile, for Matthew “Jesus” Smith it was a piece of cake.

“The hardest part of all this Shibari was acting like I’d never done it before,” he cried proudly.

Without words

David couldn’t spell the word (picture: Netflix)

This workshop was like a strange charade game whose only purpose was to express feelings without using words.

Excited? Jump and hug your significant other. Sad? Try to look as miserable as possible.

As Lana, the virtual host, said: “Body language accounts for 55% of how people communicate. “

Maybe they need some spelling lessons when David tries to express “excitement.”

Non-verbal actions convey most of our emotions, so being able to read what the other person feels helps strengthen understanding between couples.

Heart warrior

Just a regular Tuesday (Photo: Netflix)

Deva, a warrior of the heart, came to the workshop only for men, whose main purpose was to convince the boys from the villa to “attract”.

The aim of the workshop was to “awaken part of the heart” with the help of the earth.

Good old dirt.

Men began to cover themselves with mud (of course, after placing it above the heart for the first time).

Here’s where the study came, the group was asked to write down one word that held them down, e.g. an over-thinker, procrastinator.

At least it helped them to open up and understand better.

Yoni Puja vagina evaluation

Everyone has a mirror to examine their body (Photo: Netflix)

It’s weird, but it can just work. We think.

Yoni Puja is about accepting yourself and possessing strength as part of a “sister.”

Yoni is a Sanskrit word for vagina, and Puja means “worship.”

When asked about the worst words they had heard about their private parts, the girls shouted “beef curtains” and our personal favorite: “Smells like fish. Oh, this girl whore smells.

All women in the series were given a mirror to check and examine their vagina, and learned to separate “from other people’s perspective.”

Francesca, judging, even exclaimed: “I like what you do with your hair, it’s very nice.”

Rebirthing

Participants shared the worst words as they were called (photo: Netflix)

The last workshop, revival, consisted of the participants drawing the worst words as they were called.

Words such as “selfish”, “bitchy” and “cow” were used as they delved into how they felt when it happened.

Harry, who discovered why he was called “arrogant,” helped his partner Francesca appreciate him more by explaining how he felt he was no longer arrogant.

Everyone from head to toe was asked to escape to the ocean to remove negative energy.

What a way to remove bad connotations from the past.

The Netflix series could have been a wild roller coaster of sexual tension and friendship attempts, but at least everyone had to leave, learning new things about themselves.

Too hot to use is now available on Netflix.

