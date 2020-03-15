Too late to stop a million Americans dead

This follow-up to my March 12 coronavirus piece comes with the same important caveats, important enough to be before them: I am not here to alarm anyone and I am not here to bewilder you. I do not know what will happen, but I know what our experts say, and I report what the experts say.

Andrew Slavitt, a former administrator at Barack Obama’s Medicare and Medicaid Service Centers (CMS), cites experts who say that more than one million Americans are already convicted because the “virus was not contained”.

“Experts are currently expecting more than a million deaths in the US, because the virus was not contained and we cannot even test it,” Slavitt tweeted on Thursday. “The original sin is Trump’s denial for months and his dismantling of public health and response infrastructure.”

Let’s be clear what Slavitt is saying …

AT THE LESS MINOR, A MILLION MILLION AMERICANS DO NOT KILL ANY MATTER OF WHAT WE DO NEXT

Slavitt says in unsafe terms it is too late to save one million Americans and more than one million Americans will die in the next 12 to 18 months.

He is saying that no matter what we do to contain and mitigate, no matter what we do, it is true that more than one million Americans will die and that it is President Trump’s fault.

We’re so clear about who Slavitt is …

He’s no shit on Twitter. Not a paranoid in a deserted mobile home screaming for ham radio. Slavitt was named by the President of the United States to lead CMS, and he has been for almost two years.

Slavitt’s name and reputation are such that his views on the subject are mentioned in the Guardian, Washington Post and the New York Times.

Once again, as I did in a previous work, which exposed these terrifying estimates by American experts (experts pushing for media coverage and by extending the response of government and companies that effectively shut down our economy). last week), I want to make it clear that just here to report.

Slavitt also quoted experts as saying that American hospitals will be hit by March 23.

“On March 23, many of our larger cities and hospitals are overwhelmed with cases,” he wrote.

THE SOURCE OF THE SLAVIT IS MORE DIER

Slavitt cites a report (which I wrote in the previous piece) from an “expert panel” (no quotes, that is, the board is called) that published a report highlighting the following … (emphasis is original):

At this point, we are past contention. Containment is basically pointless. Our containment efforts do not reduce the number of those infected in the US.

…

About 40-70% of the US population will be infected over the next 12-18 months. After this level, you can start gaining immunity in the herd. Unlike the flu, this is completely new to humans, so there is no latent immunity in the global population.

(We used their numbers to calculate a death rate, indicating that about 1.5 million Americans could die. Panelists did not agree with our estimation. This compares to the average of seasonal flu of 50K Americans a year). Suppose 50% of the American population, which is 160 million infected. With a mortality rate of 1%, which is 1.6 million Americans, it dies in the next 12-18 months.)

Again, I want to be clear and clear … The report amplified by Slavitt says declaratively, and I am quoting here: “Our containment efforts will not reduce the number that will be infected in the US … 40-70% of The U.S. population becomes infected over the next 12-18 months. … (T) infected with 160 million hats With a mortality rate of 1%, which is 1.6 million Americans, dies in the next 12-18 months. “

In other words, we are already moving past the goal of no return and 1.6 million Americans are simply going to die, nothing we do now will stop 1.6 million Americans from dying.

This is the best case, not the worst case scenario.

MEDIUM MATH TO 3,333 AMERICAN DEATH A DAY

As I did with my previous piece, I want to respect those numbers, but at the same time, I want – within the world of those numbers – to be as reasonable as possible. Slavitt says the best case scenario is “over a million” deaths in the next 12 to 18 months. The report says the best case scenario is 1.6 million over the next 12 to 18 months. So I’m going to do the math with 1.2 million in the next 14 months.

Viruses wreak havoc on the population through exponential openings, which means more and more deaths. There is no way to predict this number and it would be irresponsible for me to try. So, to help us wrap our minds around this number, I’m going to break down math into a daily average.

Giving or taking a day or three, fourteen months is 420 days. This means that 1.4 million deaths produce an average of 3,333 deaths a day.

To make that number clearer, between now and June next year, according to these experts, an average of 3,333 Americans will die each day.

CONTEXT

Again, I’m not here to alarm anyone and I’m not here to shy away … But context is important, so here is some context …

Globally, since the outbreak began about three months ago, there have been (as of this writing) 160,000 reported cases and 6,000 deaths as of this writing.

In the United States, since the CDC began crawling those numbers in mid-January, there have been 1,629 reported cases and 41 deaths.

Now go wash your hands …

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow her Facebook page here.