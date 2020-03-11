TOO LOVE Albert Hall Manchester

The Dark Pop Tail gives a lively glass of Swedish Swedish hygiene.

Imagine a big house party where the singer rolls around in my blue BBQ and loses sight sounds while dancing … This is a Togo Lodge.

But first there was the growing popularity of British pop wannabe millionaire Turner, who seemed to be an unforgettable addition to these rats. Jungleley, a young Sunny-based teen and has songs on the crowd, especially in the swimming pool, says Jingleigh feels Kate Tempest has emerged.

There is no reason to adjust this amount in two years, based on this very strong set.

Toe Lo is a strange mix of strange emotions and brutal honest lyrics, but somehow it comes to pop. She is an unstoppable performer, hitting the stage and supporting your dance. And in this old ritual, her dead and strong supporter Lo Lo shows off her fourth studio album [Sohan Kitty], keeping everyone away from bad Manchester weather.

I have seen a lot of female pop performance lately, and it’s really nice that Liz doesn’t really care much about the image and is happy to be herself. The other device is a loud sound that stifles a long, hard sound like boys.

Her trademark is like Cool Girls, which is another number of improvements before she can meld things, those are raw words based on her own life experiences. Ugona said that her mother was short of breath, as she described the time when her mother was going to crowd the dance floor with the crowd. Two supporting brokers appeared, but to be honest, Lo really had a lot of stage presence, so you really didn’t want to take your eyes off her.

There is a real sense of celebration for this party, and now that the traditional lowe is bursting at the brink of exhaustion, those who shout words next to me will be happy. A little can be heard, but it really fits in well with the theme of the show – including her tab show and her body.

Anger did not really like U before the band arrived on the stage, and the heartbeat version of the time came. Looking at the crowd, she says, ‘The songs in your bedroom will guide you here. Being promiscuous leads to this. ‘

Loe’s vocalist got to live in Courtney Love, a band that made Bit’s voice so much more direct as a child, and had to travel with energy everywhere in U Go. From the new album, the fun-filled performance of Bikini Pong is over – with two more fun flavors – and she’s gone.

Musical noses can make a mockery of whatever they want, but it’s a live experience, as you will find when it seems to bother a lot of people who love her as much as they really are.

Take note: It is illegal to use any of these images without permission. If you would like to contact the photographer please email: mel@mudkissphotography.co.uk

You can follow Dave Los on Facebook and Twitter.

Review By Paul Clark, you can see the author’s profile here.

Melanie Smith’s photos are on the author’s record of more work on Loader than War. You can find her on Facebook and Twitter. The photography portfolio can be found here

Related