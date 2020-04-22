Too small, too late? Mexico showed $ 26 bln coronavirus stimulus

MEXICO CITY – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Wednesday that he would increase spending on social programs and critical projects by $ 25.6 billion in a delayed attempt to jump-start the coronavirus-hit economy.

Lopez Obrador’s announcement comes a day after the central bank on Tuesday provided $ 31 billion in support for the financial system, with nearly a third of those reserved for a financing facility for banks to boost lending.

“Efficiency, loyalty and austerity will enable us to increase the budget to strengthen social programs and critical projects by 622,556 million pesos ($ 25.6 billion),” Lopez Obrador said in his regular morning news conference.

The announced package is short on details, but appears to have exceeded $ 2.5 billion last week the government said it was preparing to inject into the economy in May.

However, the plan was met with some skepticism after criticizing its reluctance to support businesses and jobs with aggressive grant steps. The private sector and economists warned of the economic dangers of deep recession without much support.

Nikhil Sanghani, a London-based Capital Economy economist, called Lopez Obrador’s statement a sign that he could be dumping frugality, but warned that with almost 3% of GDP the package would be smaller rather than the fiscal support being carried out in other emerging markets.

“We fear it will come too late in the day. That’s why we still expect an 8% fall in Mexico’s GDP this year, and a gradual recovery following the coronavirus shock,” Sanghani said .

Lopez Obrador said the federal government would cut off its activities other than the major sectors, energy and security sectors, and social programs and its flagship infrastructure projects, such as a new airport and refinery.

He also ordered a reduction of up to 25% in high-level salaries, including himself.

“We will strictly enforce republican austerity law,” he said.

Bank of Mexico also cut borrowing costs by 50 basis points on Tuesday.

The left leader repeated his vow to issue 3 million loans for small businesses in the formal and informal economy and to create 2 million jobs.

“It will make it possible to protect 70% of Mexico’s families, equivalent to 25 million homes, especially the poor and middle class,” Lopez Obrador said.

It was not immediately clear what areas to deal with the cuts or how 2 million jobs would be created amidst a steep recession. Lopez Obrador has promised not to be “ungrateful” in the country, or to increase revenue through higher taxes or rising fuel prices. ($ 1 = 24.3300 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Diego Ore and Raul Cortes Fernandez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)