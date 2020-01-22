Tool adds more dates to their 2020 tour

Tool has announced four more shows that will take place in the US later this year.

Maynard James Keenan, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Danny Carey will play sets in March in Spokane, Portland, Eugene and Boise after their live commitments in Australia and New Zealand, which will start next month.

This Friday (January 24) tickets for the new shows will be available from 10 a.m. local time, while VIP packages are now for sale.

Tool is currently en route in the US to support their latest album Fear Inoculum that was released last year. Their next performance will take place tonight (January 22) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The sequel to the 10,000 Days of 2006 was called the Metal Hammer 2019 album, with Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Metal Hammer Eleanor Goodman: “As the years passed, we wondered if Tool would ever write another album. We gave hope almost on, and then Fear Inoculum.

“Their first record in 13 years was wonderful, with six tracks and four intermezzos for 90 minutes. Yet it was also modest. The poly rhythms were grim, the vocals of Maynard James Keenan seemed more overweight and the songs were slowly built up. It took time and effort to digest before you could reap the benefits. “

Eleanor added: “The biggest spot of Fear Inoculum is the evidence of the distinctive sound and mysterious personality cult that Tool has built up over the years – no one else sounds or behaves like them.

“For some of our writers, the report was simply a spiritual experience. It not only lived up to the hype, but proved that there is still a hunger for challenging heavy music. Bring it on! “

Find a full list of the tour dates of the 2020 tour below.

Tool: Fear Inoculum Book Edition

Tool will release this special edition of their latest album Fear Inoculum on December 13. It comes with five 3D lenticular cards with new visuals along with other bonuses.

Tool: Anxiety Inoculum

Tool is back with their long-awaited new studio album Fear Inoculum. The sequel to the 10,000 days of 2006 is now available and contains the epic title number of 10 minutes

Tour data for tool 2020

January 22: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

January 28: Atlanta State farm Arena, GA

January 29: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

January 31: Memphis FedEx Forum, TN

February 1: New Orleans Smoothie King Center, LA

February 14: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

February 17: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

February 18: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

February 20: Boondall Brisbane Entertainment Center, Australia

February 22: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

February 23: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

February 28: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

February 29: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

March 9: Spokane Arena, WA

March 11: Portland Moda Center, OR

March 12: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

March 14: Boise Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID