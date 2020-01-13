Tool pays tribute to Neil Peart during the concert in San Diego

Loading...

During a recent concert in San Diego, Tool paid tribute to rush drummer Neil Peart live.

The visionary stick figure died on Tuesday (January 7) after fighting softly against brain cancer for the past three years, as confirmed by Elliott Mintz, a spokesman for the Peart family.

Peart’s Rush’s bandmates, singer / bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, made a statement on Friday (January 10th) in which they referred to and said Peart as “a friend, soulmate and bandmate over 45” was “incredibly brave” his fight against glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain tumor.

Thousands of honors have been donated to the man who many consider to be one of the greatest drummers who has ever picked up a pair of sticks, including from Metal Giants Tool.

The band’s drummer Danny Carey hopped behind the set at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California and played a rushing solo after a picture of Carey and Peart appeared on a screen on the back of the stage.

Tool also played a partial cover of Rush’s “A Passage To Bangkok”, while the show’s going out music at the end of the set was the Canadian band’s “2112” album.

Check out the Danny Carey tribute:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfIqkT8Y6do (/ embed)

In 2015, Carey and Peart attended one of his “Super Grove” jam sessions with police drummer Stewart Copeland.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters Neil Peart’s Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have paid a moving tribute.

“Today, the world has lost a true giant in the history of rock’n’roll,” said Grohl in a statement released on social media. “An inspiration for millions of people with a distinctive sound who, like me, have produced generations of musicians to grab two sticks and pursue a dream. A friendly, thoughtful, brilliant man who not only mastered our radios and record players with his drums, but also with his beautiful words. “

Metallica also shared a live cover of Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” in honor of Peart.