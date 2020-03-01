[tooting-police-are-living:-firearms-officers-hurry-to-find-wounded-male-‘after-experiences-of-shooting’]

Crisis solutions which includes firearms officers have rushed to a peaceful street in Tooting after stories emerged of a doable capturing.

Law enforcement were named at close to 10.20am this morning (Sunday, March 1) to Cowick Highway.

A witness at the scene claimed: “Any individual know what is going on in Okeburn Street, Tooting?? Lots of police, ambulance and firearms officers?”

Okeburn Street intersects Cowick Road.

Metropolitan Law enforcement mentioned: “Police were being termed to Cowick Street SW17 at 10.19ams on Sunday March one to a report of a man hurt in the road.

“Officers and London Ambulance Support attended and identified a guy in his 30s struggling injuries.”

Thankfully his accidents are not assumed to be lifestyle threatening.

Metropolitan Law enforcement have been contacted for additional details on the mans accidents.

Are you at the scene? Did you see what transpired? You should get in contact at [email protected]

