Top 10 best At The Gates numbers as chosen by Deserted Fear

German deathers Deserted Fear recently concluded a murderous European tour alongside the mighty Niflheim and Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates.

The tour was a dream come true for old school death metal enthusiasts, understandably, At The Gates provided a solid foundation for their metal training during their youth (if you missed them this time, scroll down for At The Gates tour dates).

“When we started listening to metal and Deserted Fear was born, At The Gates was still dead, but nevertheless we had the dream to tour with them one day,” the band explains.

“We are sure that we speak to many guitarists, drummers and vocalists when we say these musicians are idols and their records are masterpieces!”

To celebrate this monumental achievement of touring with their heroes, we asked the boys to choose their very favorite At The Gates songs from their entire discography. This is what they had to say …

10. At War With Reality

“What a comeback after such a long period! Having a record made without simply copying the old things, but retaining the unique style is a masterpiece! The vocals of Thomas Lindberg are quite unique for me when it comes to death metal – kind of smoky and aggressive but never throaty, you’ll know when you hear it. The groove of the pre-chorus and the epic melodies in the chorus kill everything! “

9. Kingdom (Fucking) Gone

“The sound on this one was too rancid for many years. As a newbie-death metal head I wasn’t a big fan of the album in total, but now I can understand the album. The blunt power, the dirty sound – that is 90s death metal as it should.

8. Blinded by fear

“You hear the intro and you know shits are going to hit the fan! This is THE number that everyone thinks about when you talk about At The Gates – over-awesomness 100!

“I think almost every death metal band tried to cover this song at least once (or did the cover), but virtually none of these cover versions have the drive of the original song.”

7. Drink yourself from the night

“New school classic! This song marks the opening of every show and loads tons of energy into the audience that has gone crazy since the first time. Breathtaking how a band is able to prove its high standards after all these years. When you hear the song for the first time you will immediately recognize it as the song from At The Gates. “

6. cold

“Simon fully inhaled Adrian Erlandson’s fast-forward drum style – stamping the snare drum into the dust! The guitars, especially the clean part in the middle, followed by the twin guitar solo are unique and still top. The part when only bass, drums and sing his manslaughter every time – sick! “

5. The flames of the end

“So beautiful – incredible how this song still gives me cold shivers. I had tears in my eyes when I first heard the song during the At The Gates sound check on this tour.

“Genius sound composition and arrangements – I really hope the guys from At The Gates will play the song at least once on this tour.”

4. Under a snake sun

“The first death metal riff I could play on guitar. Well … not the whole song – just the beginning to be honest, the rest was too complicated for me right now hahahaha.

“Frankly speaking, the first issue of Deserted Fear was a kind of Under A Serpent Sun clone, but we never released it and it didn’t even have a real name.”

3. In the dead sky

“I had Slaughter of the Soul all day long – listening to the album over and over in my old portable CD player. Every time I drove around on my little motorcycle the thing skipped songs because the streets were full of bumps. This was rather sad, especially when it comes to the classic and emotional interlude, which is so smooth that I could play it for my grandmother. “

2. Terminal Spirit Disease

“The title track of this album – a real headbanger! Thomas has done great, raucous vocals here. The rhythm and the groovy part and the middle where my starting point is when it comes to melodic death metal! The positive atmosphere in all this brutality has me addicted. “

1. And the world returned

My favorite of AT THE GATES is “And the World Returned”. It reminds me of my childhood, driving my Ford Fiesta 1.1l through the city of Eisenberg, Germany. The duality of acoustic guitars and classical instruments is pure gold.

February 2: Sundsvall, Club Destroyer SE

February 8: Turku / Stockholm / Turku, Nordic Metal Cruise FI / SE

March 29: Tokyo, Japan download JP

21-23 May: Resort Zuiddrenthe / Erica Pitfest NL

June 14: Punchestown Racecourse, Sunstroke Festival IR

June 6. Clisson, Hellfest FR

25-27 June: Madrid, Rock The Night Fest ES

Jul 01-04: Ballenstedt, Rock Harz Festival DE

09-11 Jul: Gävle, Gefle Metal Festival SE

July 30 to August 1: Wacken, Wacken Open Air DE

August 29: Warsaw, Metal Mania Open Air PL