Top 10 Royal Rumble surprises, including John Cena, Edge and AJ Styles

The Royal Rumble Pay-per-View always starts the WrestleMania season.

The winner of the Royal Rumble matches for men and women gives every superstar the chance to win a world championship at the Show of Shows.

Rumor has it that Ronda Rousey will return to this month’s Royal Rumble

CM Punk and Ronda Rousey got the tip to be back in the ring at the Royal Rumble this month.

Punk has not fought in the WWE since 2014, while Rousey has not been seen in the square since losing her title as Raw Women to Becky Lynch last year.

Even with the rumors, the return at night could be an amazing development and there have been many in the famous competition over the years.

Below, talkSPORT.com looks back at 10 of the greatest Royal Rumble shock players in history.

The three faces of Foley, 1998

Mick Foley’s three people all participated in the 1998 Royal Rumble match in a fun way – but none of them won. Cactus Jack was number 1 competitor, Mankind followed later, and Dude Love was Foley’s last appearance in the fight.

According to the music of Love, commentator Jim Ross exclaimed: “This stupid boy pulls a triple header!”

We will probably never see something like this again.

John Cena, 2008

Cena injured her chest muscle in October 2007 and was racing against time to get back for WrestleMania.

When he returned in January as attendee 30 of the Royal Rumble, the crowd at Madison Square Garden was wild.

He won the match by eliminating the other end-player, Triple H.

Edge, 2010

Similar to Cena, Edge had to pause for months due to an Achilles injury before returning to the Royal Rumble.

The Rated R Superstar was participant No. 29 and eliminated Cena to book his ticket for the WrestleMania Main Event.

Booker T, 2011

After spending some time with TNA and IWA on the independent racetrack, Booker T returned to WWE for a second saying.

He made his comeback at the Royal Rumble when a huge pop from the audience reacted to him.

The former world champion lasted just over a minute when Mason Ryan eliminated him.

Getty

Booker T is a retired wrestler

Chris Jericho, 2013

One of the biggest shocks in Royal Rumble’s history was the return of Jericho in 2013.

His comeback took place after a five-month break and it lasted almost 50 minutes in an impressive show as a second participant.

It was eventually eliminated by Dolph Ziggler, who was participant # 2.

Chris Jericho is a legend of the wrestling business

Sami Zayn, 2016

Zayn had returned to NXT a month before the Royal Rumble from a malicious brawl by ex-best friend Kevin Owens.

But it was still a shock to see him as number 20 – to Owens’ horror.

Zayn eliminated Owens before being kicked out by Braun Strowman.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn had a two-year feud

AJ Styles, 2016

Nobody expected Styles to join WWE – and when he did, nobody could have predicted his success with the company.

Since his debut at the Royal Rumble, he has won two world titles and is a three-time American champion.

He was the hottest free agent at the time – and Rumble’s performance reflected his fame.

Triple H, 2016

Triple H forced Roman Reigns to defend his WWE championship in the Royal Rumble match as the No. 1 participant.

The game entered at No. 30 and eliminated Reigns, who only lasted 12 seconds an hour ago.

Triple H won the gold by overtaking Dean Ambrose.

However, Reigns would avenge his loss by defeating Triple H to regain his title in the WrestleMania 32 main event.

Rey Mysterio, 2018

There were rumors that Mysterio had returned to WWE for months, but it eventually happened at the Royal Rumble as # 27 participant.

There was a sweet nostalgic feeling when his famous “619” music hit came out.

Rey Mysterio returned to the Royal Rumble in 2018

Nia Jax, 2019

Jax shares opinions within the WWE universe for her in-ring work and microphone skills.

Everyone thought her night was over when she couldn’t win the women’s Royal Rumble Match.

After the attack on R-Truth, which started as No. 30, Jax was the fourth woman to take part in a men’s Royal Rumble match after Chyna (1999), Beth Phoenix (2010) and Kharma (2012).

Jax eliminated Mustafa Ali before receiving a Super Kick from Ziggler, a 619 from Mysterio and a devastating RKO from Randy Orton.

Orton hurled it over the ropes.

It was an admirable feat by the former master of raw women.