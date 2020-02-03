Top 3s and Bottom 3s: What the industry thought of the Super Bowl ads

The Super Bowl offered both an exciting game and an extensive range of ads from the world’s best brands, most of which provided fun over-feels.

Were the ads worth the $ 5.6 million that advertisers spent on airtime? Time will tell, but statistics show that some spots are better connected than others (though that depends on which analytics company you’re asking).

Jeep’s ad with Bill Murray was number one on Google, USA Today’s Ad Meter and iSpot.tv, while Unruly’s investigation found that Google’s “Loretta” was the most effective. The data, measurement and analysis company Edo rated the Genesis ad with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as the highest and found it 27 times more effective in searching for the brand online than the medium Super Bowl ad.

Social Network Fishbowl has invited tens of thousands of advertisers to an industry-wide discussion about the Super Bowl ads on the network. The common choice was Jeep with a narrow border over Google’s touching display.

Drum commissioned several industry colleagues to weigh their three favorite and three least favorite ads of the night, from professors to creative directors.

Alixandra Barasch, Assistant Professor of Marketing at New York University, Leonard N. Stern School of Business

The best 3

Coke Energy, “Show Up”

This commercial highlights at both ends something that can be generally attributed: it must be there for a friend, but feels too tired to go out and depends on a friend responding while saying the “…” in the text window carefully monitored.

Coke Energy brings these experiences together in a way that emphasizes the product and the differentiating features (ie the energy increases and tastes better than Red Bull).

Budweiser, ‘Typical American’

Clever way to reinterpret the criticism Americans often accuse of celebrating their everyday heroism. They manage to make “typically American” from an insult to a point of pride without pointing their fingers at someone who is handing out these insults.

Intelligent positioning by Budweiser and a skilful balance between patriotism and inclusiveness that only a few can use today.

Audi, “let it go”

An unexpected connection between Frozen and a car brand with a carefree way to communicate via a sustainable, fully electric Audi. Everyone can relate to this moment when you can finally get rid of a traffic jam. So the metaphor of getting rid of gasoline and emissions is really noticeable.

It even connects to the presence of Maisie Williams, who has enjoyed watching the bloom and becoming her own.

Below 3

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

The link between buying a beer and donating to organic farmland may be a little difficult for most consumers. The cause is a bit abstract and not directly related to how people experience the product.

Not sure if this will enable beer drinkers to influence their behavior when they are in a grocery store or sitting on a bar stool.

Genesis, “Young Luxury”

Addressing another type of luxury consumer is a smart game, but the execution felt a bit flat. The bumps of old luxury seemed a bit redundant, and there’s no explanation for how the Genesis differs from the previous ones.

In addition, old and young consumers are not really in direct competition: from Hyundai’s point of view, this ad makes more sense than that of the consumer.

Hard Rock “Big Game Commercial”

OK, there are action and celebrity appearances. But nobody knows why any of this happens or what is advertised at all. You manage to tell an exciting story about saving J-Los Pokal, but what does that have to do with the Hard Rock brand?

Mark Taylor, Chief Creative Officer at Mering

The best 3

Bud Light Seltzer, “Posty Store”

Bud Light Seltzer may have won this year’s Super Bowl ad. It was a very entertaining use of a celebrity that Post Malone has successfully integrated into the story without appearing unfounded and disconnected. The focus was on an introductory product demo that announced all of Bud Light Seltzer’s attributes, but in a fun, bizarre way.

By presenting small tattooed people in every part of Post Malone’s body, they held the emotional, visceral and rational responses to them inexcusably.

From the taste buds that close your arms when a wave hits (reminiscent of Navy Seals in training), the rational control center in the brain, the characters in the stomach and spleen, they created an entertaining inner reaction that outrageously controlled the posts Movements in a bar and in a supermarket, which by the way was a flawless achievement.

Facebook groups, “Ready to rock”

Facebook’s Super Bowl spot was a masterly display of real people in a dramatic way. To promote its group function, it made heroes out of the people who use it and celebrated every single interest in an entertaining and energetic way.

When it comes to real people, the trend is often to present them as real people. But Facebook has managed to increase the drama and production value to 10 while avoiding it becoming an exaggeration.

The result is a spotlessly executed, high octane spot from start to finish that leads viewers to use Facebook groups.

Jeep, “Groundhog Day”

It seems that celebrities, explosions, and Hollywood-like productions all too often appear in Super Bowl commercials instead of storytelling and a strong connection to the product or brand.

And while Jeep’s recent foray into this year’s big game included an A-list celebrity and Hollywood story, they introduced Jeep into the storyline and made him the star of the show. The premise was simple; Recreate the legendary Groundhog Day, but this time with the new Jeep Rubicon, Bill Murry wakes up every day. The result? Endless fun.

Below 3

Pringles, “Rick and Morty Commercial”

“We’re caught in a Pringles ad,” says Rick. And that was my feeling too. As consumers, we were all caught up in this 30 second nonsensical story that had nothing to do with the tasty chips.

Apparently, the spot was created to introduce a new pickle rick chip with a pickle flavor. A pimple chip seems convincing. It certainly wasn’t this place.

TurboTax, “Everyone is a helmsman”

Although I love the brand feeling that we all share a bond and experience to pay taxes, I think TurboTax has followed a smart strategy and tactically implemented it in a silly and wasteful way. A whole minute of legs that resembled Plastic Man or Gumby was not a good use for this platform.

I hope it doesn’t trigger a “Turbo Tax Dance Challenge” on social media.

Walmart, “Free Pickup”

This is an absolutely bad idea for a spot created for a brilliant product – order picking that is outstanding. But it was badly done in this obviously expensive production.

Picking up orders and frankly anything that makes work easier for consumers will be of great importance to retailers now and in the future. However, it was a big mistake to combine this great idea with Disney characters that watered down the meaning of what Walmart delivers.

John Kovacevich, Outstanding Creative Director, Duncan Channon

Top 4

Hyundai, “Smaht Park”

A good reminder that if you spend a lot of money on celebrities for your spot, you should make them fun – and everyone here is having fun. In addition, it is not the worst advertising strategy in the world to say over and over again that your product is useful.

Fun, determined and effective.

Reese’s Take 5

It felt like a good, old-fashioned, fun Super Bowl spot. In the right sense. An idea that kept increasing the effort.

Google, “Loretta”

A good ad triggers an emotional response. And while most of the big game ads target the funny bones, Google searched for the tear ducts.

A delicate passage about using technology to remember a department spouse who appeared to be inspired by a real event. It deserves the wet eyeballs.

Pringles, “Rick and Morty”

The only animated spot in the whole game, right? Strange, looked different and stood out. Meta and self-reference, which felt right for the younger demo they’re aiming for.

Was it worth the $ 5.6 million slot? Who knows, but I remember it.

Below 2

tide

This recurring tide ad (which was so successful in previous incarnations) may also have been a Bud Light ad and a Wonder Woman teaser, and felt more confused than effective.

P&G

That P&G mess with the projectile paper towels and Mr Clean and the Charmin-Butt-Wipe-Bear … everything just mingled. Maybe that’s the point? But at this price, I’m doing a clear, focused ad that leaves a clear impression on the viewer.

Jason Harris, managing director of Mekanism

The best 3

jeep

The end line “In a Jeep, no day is like the other” is perfectly expressed in this ad. It struck the perfect combination of using the cultural context (the Super Bowl landing on Groundhog Day) and notoriety (the legendary Bill Murray film and its characters). Overall, a great Super Bowl ad.

Cheetos

This was a spot created just for the Super Bowl – good mood, a simple idea, and a B-rate celebrity that shows everything you can’t touch when eating Cheetos Popcorn – or Cheetos in general. They have turned the worst part of eating Cheetos into an advantage by getting you out of all the things in life that you want to avoid. Clever movement.

T-Mobile

For an outsider network, this light-hearted and fun place felt just right. It shows how reliable and covered you can be with T-Mobile. Including Anthony Anderson and his real mother was relatable and the messaging came across. It makes you root for T-Mobile (and maybe even consider switching providers).

Below 3

Avocados from Mexico

The only big part of this ad is the familiar jingle at the end. I was waiting to hear it just to know that this messy place was over.

Toyota

Saving people from different situations in a Highlander seems like a smart idea, but this ad has turned out to be too exhausting. Yes, it’s clear that the car can fit a lot of people, but it felt like an overpriced Hollywood blockbuster that was all show and not substance.

MTN Dew Zero Sugar

This line-up with stars made no sense. What does the classic horror film The Shining have to do with anything? Why use this classic film to create this special spot?

It wasn’t fun or relevant, and seemed like a last minute idea based on the concept that the new product is as good as the original. It made me miss the totally unique idea of ​​Puppy Monkey Baby.

Katrina Michie, Associate Creative Director at Duncan Channon

The best 3

Doritos, Lil ‘Nas X and Sam Elliott

The Lil Nas X-Spot was simple and visually funny. It’s a pleasure to see a dance-off, and the little details, like Sam Elliott’s mustache dancing and dancing on horseback, were simple and fun.

Both personalities are charming and can be seen for very different reasons. I can imagine that the broad appeal of this spot is that most viewers recognize at least one of the two main actors.

TurboTax

I like ads where you see a lot of different types of people doing something that connects them – hating taxes and enjoying silly dances – these are two of those things. The custom music was really catchy and fun.

I can imagine singing it while doing my taxes this year. This ad contains a broad representation, but is generally humorous.

Google

I like the simplicity and emotion in this line of Google Ads. The spots show the benefits of the product without even showing the people involved, but they have real emotional resonance.

These ads are great for emotional storytelling and still show you a product demo. I can’t help but love an ad that makes me cry.

Below 3

Donald Trump

Trump has had the gall to use the language to reunite families when children are torn away from their parents at the border and neglected, abused and violently adopted by their parents seeking their human right to asylum.

Sherrilyn Ifill said it better than I did, “If you ask the President today what the First Step Law says, he can’t tell you. Anyone released under that law is a victory against a system that Life eats, but it’s modestly victory at best. “

secret

Secret tried to testify about empowerment of women, but seemed to miss the emotional payoff when executed. The idea that women can do what men can does not feel very fresh unless the execution is emotional and authentic.

You missed a real opportunity to talk about a real athlete and her skills and childhood aspirations without being a cheesy payoff.

‘Baby Nut’ planters

It’s easy for brands and ad people to get the thrill of being the “first” to do something. The first brand to kill their mascot, advertise the funeral for Super Bowl and then resurrect it, a la Groot? OK I think.

Maybe they are trying to jump on the Baby Yoda train, but I don’t think anyone cares as much about Mr. Peanut as Yoda.

Kyle O’Brien, creative writer, The Drum

The best 3

jeep

This hit all the right cylinders. It had a perfect mix of nostalgia, humor and star power. Many scenes from the beloved Groundhog Day were reproduced, in which Bill Murray drove his Groundhog Sidekick in a Jeep Rubicon when he came across many characters from the film. Agency Highdive choreographed the action perfectly.

Huyndai

People will remember Smaht Pahk for a long time after performing the action on the field. The show by Boston actors Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch is fun and balanced.

Google

In “Loretta” even the toughest sports fan tore himself up a little when an older man uses Google Assistant to capture the love of his life with photos, stories and films. Touch without being angry in the least.

Below 3

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

While the message of this campaign must be respected – part of the sales will be donated to help farmers switch to organic – the silent message was lost in the hustle and bustle of the big night. This could prove to be better in the long run.

Pepsi

With stars like Missy Elliott and the rapidly emerging star H.E.R. this was a missed opportunity. It didn’t have the intensity of its stars in its best interest, and even the song didn’t highlight the best of any artist.

Heinz

The brand asked people to see four ads at the same time, which meant people were distracted three times. Viewing the ads separately does it better, but it was messed up in the game.

Gretchen Bye, Associate Creative Director at Partners + Napier

The best 3

Hyundai, “Smaht Pahk”

I know it’s not as cool to like this as I am, and I’ll sound like these smahty pants will hunting because they love it, but what do you like about a Bahstin accent that has something besides the Sawx? Not only is it just funny, there is also a great catchy tune about a “Meh” feature.

It’s an evil, entertaining brand loyalty from a challenger brand. How do you like these apples

Amazon Alexa

To be fair, I adore Ellen and Portia and historical fiction. But what I thought was so smart at this place was the deep immersion in life without Alexa and the simultaneous humanization.

They were able to mitigate the big brother’s product negative by showing that people always asked and did about the things we asked Alexa to do, they just did it differently. They eliminated the uncanny by alleviating the awkwardness of speaking to a computer that has a great comedic perspective, an entertaining historical art direction, and a cut.

Bud Light Seltzer, ‘#PostyStore’

I only love Post Malone, it is one of my guiltiest pleasures, but now it may be hard. Yes, yes, yes … so it’s a big boy riff in Pixar’s Inside Out, but I don’t care. It just made me smile and thought for a hot second if I was doing a face.

Below 3

Snickers

Coke called. They will sue you for bastardizing their place from 1971 and then draining every cliché in the name of “funny”. The whole thing felt like it was too tiring. I hate the garbage.

I hate the song. The shtick was stubborn and simple. But I guess I can give them a “slow clap” for their engagement.

Olay

A fucking celebrity gang? Check. Did the gang of girls do something that requires courage, science and math? Yes. A diverse group of women doing something that only white men were celebrated for? Yup.

But Olay broke my heart tonight. They started empowering women, and then made them the core of the joke. This was a really big missed opportunity. Big mistake, Olay.

TurboTax

I understand what they tried, but they should have received the note that you can’t force a social media moment. It is a big task to develop a very good TikTok mood and maybe try to start a TikTok moment. Hell if TurboTax can do anything with this spot, it’s a big compliment, TurboTax. And I admit I don’t know anything. Stop making TurboTax a “thing”. Just do it, man.

