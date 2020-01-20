Top 5: Most useless inventions ever made

The CES 2020 is just over and my head is still excited about all the new technology and inventions that could probably hit the shelves soon. At CES 2020 there were products such as automated ping pong machines that could play against a player, dance robots and even a bot AI that could deliver you toilet paper when in the box. All of these things (especially the latter) are things I would like to see in the consumer market one day. However, the details I am going to mention are a different story.

Do you know what they are saying right? With every good idea, there are thousands of bad ones and these items I am going to post are no different. In the spirit of inventiveness and entrepreneurship, here are 5 of the most useless inventions ever made. At least they tried.

# 5: iPotty

Not to sound too old here, but no one remembers a time when young children did not rely on technology to have a decent childhood? Yes. Me neither. In fact, I can’t remember a time when a child wasn’t handed an iPad or a smart phone to keep the public occupied, while stressing that parents ran things or 6-year-olds who weren’t fully stuck on the games table at the restaurant . I even passed a baby stroller that had built-in tablet technology.

The fact is that we live in a digital age and are following us everywhere … even on porcelain ponies. IPotty is a kids exercise tool that comes with a kiosk holding an iPad. This mosque is a great idea. First of all, the concept of using a smart device while doing your business is no stranger … .. we kept it … with our hands. Second, if your children are still poorly educated, there is a high chance that there will be chaos all over your iPad when the action is completed. However, if you are still excited, here is the link… .. Not trying to mess with this product… no pun intended.

# 4: The Remote Wrangler

“Honey! Where’s the remote control? I told you not to move it!”

It’s an argument that has threatened weddings and relationships since the dawn of television. “Where the hell is this remote?”

Fortunately, with the help of Remote Wrangler, you’ll never lose this remote control! It will always be with you … .. on your face. This product is essentially a wearing headband that can fit all the key remote controls in your face so you never lose them again. Now we can not say that this product is not useless. The loss of the remote control does not suck and this product certainly solves the problem. It will only cost you your self-esteem … it can be your social life.

# 3: The baby mop

Free food; Free room and board? Nonsense. It’s time for these little freeloaders to start gaining their home around the house. This product is basically a oneie for a baby with mops attached to it so the newborn moves around the house, he / she also cleans it at the same time. Just imagine that your little festival is buzzing around the kitchen and unevenly cleaning your boards and floors. Hopefully, your child will not remember being your anthropomorphic mop aged 1-2 years.

# 2: Water diet

This is for all of you fitness people out there. Didn’t you know the precious water you packed so many calories into? Not even I. This fully REAL Japanese-based product takes the fully calorie-free drink that is water and repackaged it as “diet” water that is obviously healthier than the latter. Let’s look at Smart Water above that.

Gold Pills # 1

I’ve always had a goal since I was a little kid. I remember vividly sitting in my third grade homeroom saying:

“One day, I’ll have so much money, I’ll make gold!”

I was 9 Give me a break… ..However, it looks like my dreams will come true with the help of these golden pill capsules loaded with 24 carat gold flakes. Taking a couple of these bad boys a day, they are guaranteed to turn your stools into a spectacle that is as beautiful as a pile of gold.

It’s everything I wanted and more! Now that we have gilded feces cooled in the toilet, what do we do now?

Rinse it off.

Yes correctly. Your tail may be golden now, but it’s still feces and you are now flushing 24K gold under the toilet. Now this wouldn’t be such a hard pill to swallow (it wasn’t for pun intended) if these capsules weren’t selling for a huge $ 400. You’re ready to flush pure gold under the toilet, but at least your tail sparkles for an aesthetic bath time. I guess if you were to throw $ 400 into this product, you would be flushing your money under the toilet otherwise.