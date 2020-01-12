Top 5 texts that have put people in the band of friends

Loading...

Look, we’re all here before. Remember that day, when you were talking about your crash and planning to ask for it? You have practiced what you would say, done it in front of the mirror 50 times and FREE before putting it all on the line that hit you with one of these classic friend zones:

“You’re like brother / sister to me”.

“You’re like …. One of my best friends!”

“Does your friend see anyone?”

“One day, you’ll make someone else really happy.”

Welcome … to the Friends Zone

Chances are, if you’ve ever hit one of these lines above, you’ve just got friend zones. It’s a violent place to be in, my friends. It is that moment that you finally realize that this special someone you just injured doesn’t feel the same way about you.

It is a sad reality, but the good news is that you are not alone! In fact, if you listen carefully, you will hear the cry of millions of people around the world who are in exactly the same boat as you. The people I am about to talk to about it got the worst of most. Here are five text messages that put people in the friend fear zone.

Quick disclaimer: This list is all about having fun and no shame in this list. Sometimes, it just wasn’t meant to be and we all have the free will and the autonomy to like who we like.

# 5: Super Mega Ultra Besties

Wow … .. Here is Adam … R.I.P. Listen man, I applaud your guts for coming out and saying what you want from this friendship. Many times friend zones happen because people do not always communicate effectively. Our child Adam, however, CANNOT be clearer.

It continues to curve with every extra text and the final message is simply the epitome of pouring salt into a wound. If I were Adam, I’d probably try it again. There are few titles better than Super Ultra Duper Mega Best Friend.

# 4: I Love You Like … My Grandfather?

While it may seem impossible, there are few people who have made a bold and courageous escape from the dreaded zone of friends. Ross and Rachael from friends come to mind. However, when the crash really tells you that they love you, not as a brother or sister, but as their elderly grandfather, I am 99% sure there is NO ANSWER.

Think about it. You have just found yourself in the same category as the old man who slides on the table and solves crosswords as a daily form of fun. While this situation is quite hopeless, I will wish to OP. good luck. There are many fish in the sea! .. .. Just don’t hurt your hip degrees. 😉

# 3: An Unfair Bad Communication

Sometimes you really have to follow the K.I.S.S (Keep it Simple Stupid) guideline. When you try to get very smart in your delivery, you often fail to get your point across efficiently. Our girl Jess tried here to be very clever in this text exchange and possibly start crushing her on another girl’s lap. Whether the guy in this situation is completely ignorant or his delivery was just away, I really hope he got another shot. Just remember Jess: keep it simple.

# 2: A for effort

This really doesn’t need too many words. When someone actually goes out of their way to search Google for a metaphor for you trying to get out of the friend zone, you’ve already lost my friend. I can only believe that this poor guy must have tried many times to justify this answer. Either that or this girl that follows is the most ferocious man on earth.

# 1: Don’t miss out on my cereal

This … This is exactly how you should respond to this. It has to be pretty embarrassing when you are just thinking about your own business and some creeps are hitting you trying to start some weird fantasy. I can’t blame her because when I make a craving for a bowl of cereal, Nothing can stop it. Cereals are the main ingredient of breakfast food! What if it was a bowl of cocoa pebbles? No one deserves to give it up.