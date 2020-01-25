Top 5: The Best Gyoza Restaurants in Tokyo

It is Gyōza time. In the past, these delicious little pan-fried (or steamed or fried) dumplings were relegated to a minor role. You were what you ordered as a snack to accompany your first, thirst-quenching mug of beer while deciding what you want for the rest of your meal.

Things are different these days. Whether steamed (Sui-Gyōza), fried (Yaki-Gyōza) or fried (Age-Gyōza), they are now at the top of the list and sometimes even transform into new, hybrid styles that go far from their roots in Chinese cuisine are removed.

Here are five of the currently most popular Gyōza spots in Tokyo, some from the old school, others from more recent times, which are beyond the scope of creativity. What unites them is their quality, their taste and the uncompromising celebration of this humble classic.

If it doesn’t break: Yasubei started as a street stall 50 years ago, but his dumpling recipe remains the same. | Courtesy of the MFC Group

Ebisu no Yasubei

Yasubei does not hide its roots, it celebrates them. The company, which was born as a modest street stall in Shikoku exactly 50 years ago, has developed over the years into a stand in the legendary Hirome Market in Kochi and then into a shop in the prefecture. But it never changed its fun, friendly, no-frills style – or its brilliant dumpling recipe.

Steamed and fried Gyōza can be ordered either with or without garlic. In any case, the seven-part portion is ordered by hand. It is so light and easy to eat that you can order the refills almost immediately.

Yasubei also offers a small menu (also available in English) with izakaya tavern foods such as oden, tofu and shutō (fermented fish offal), with good sake (of course from Kochi Prefecture) – everything on the street – installation prices. What i don’t like The line: arrive there by opening hours or expect to wait up to an hour.

Hagiwara Bldg. 1F, Ebisu 4-9-15, Shibuya-ku 150-0013; 03-3445-3008; www.mfc-group.jp/yasube

From the side dish to the main menu: A plate with Nihaos Yaki-Gyōza (fried dumplings) | ALWAYS SUDON

Nihao

Overlooking the quiet, flat Nishihara Shōtengai (shopping street) west of Shinjuku, Nihao’s dining room on the second floor is a place of pilgrimage for Gyōza enthusiasts and fills up every night as it opens. This is where chef Yoshiro Nishino and his assistants start preparing and cooking their dumplings.

Place your first order (a Sui Gyōza, a Yaki Gyōza) and some side dishes to nibble on while you wait. The Banbanji (spicy chicken with a bang) and the spicy Kyūri (spicy salad with scallops and cucumber) taste particularly good. The Age Gyōza are great too, but very filling.

In addition to beer, shōchū and sake, Nihao also offers a small selection of wines or BYO for a modest cork fee. Better still, it’s completely smoke-free. No wonder the Michelin Guide Tokyo has given him a Bib Gourmand in the past five years. Reservations required.

Matsumoto Bldg. 2F, Nishihara 2-27-4, Shibuya-ku 151-0066; 03-3465-0747; bit.ly/nihaogyoza

There is no soy sauce here: Minmins Yaki Gyōza are served with a simple vinegar and black pepper sauce. | OSCAR BOYD

minmin

This old-school Chinese restaurant, tucked away in the residential streets between Aoyama and Akasaka, offers an extensive selection of simple Chinese dishes, from pan dishes to noodles. But it’s the Yaki Gyōza that are the main attraction here and attract aficionados from afar.

It is worth waiting (up to 10 minutes when the kitchen is full). Larger than average, they have slightly thicker wraps than usual, so much the better for the moist, juicy pork. Fried in the pan to a perfect golden color, they are as close to the archetypal classic Gyōza as you will ever need it. Don’t ask for soy sauce, chilli, or mustard: the only dip provided is black pepper vinegar. No exceptions made.

If you’re still hungry or sharing a couple, the fried Gyōza are equally excellent, especially with an order of noodles on the side – or maybe the house-specific “dragon” fried rice, so-called because it’s so full is garlic turns your breath into fire.

Akasaka 8-7-4, Minato-ku 107-0052; 03-3408-4805; bit.ly/minmingyoza

Fried, crispy and golden: Kobe-style rakus Gyōza are available in half a dozen varieties such as shiso (perilla) or Italian herbs. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

Raku

Rakus Gyōza are different. They are long and thin, Kobe-style, and there are half a dozen varieties like shiso (perilla), pakuchī (coriander) or even Italian herbs added to the meat fillings. Each is a little more than a trifle, but they are fried in the pan and served in crisp, golden packets of eight with their recommended dips and spices (salt, lemon juice, or soy sauce). You will also find a small list of salads and side dishes as well as a good selection of drinks.

It’s a tiny place, little more than a hole in the wall, hidden in the alleys behind Shinbashi station. So take enough time to get there – first to find it, and then to wait until it’s your turn. Once inside, there are only two small tables and a tiny, cramped counter with only seven seats. Be warned: it is serious pressure.

Shinbashi 4-11-5, Minato-ku 105-0004; 03-3433-1633; www.gyoza-raku.com

French flair: Gyoza Bar Comme a Pariser Gyōza are served with three tasty dip sauces. | Claire Williamson

Gyoza Bar Come to Paris

No matter how good Gyōza tastes, it is difficult for these proletarian dumplings to lose their cheap, happy image. How can you correct that? By reinventing it with a Parisian flair, you can enjoy it carefree and savoir-faire, preferably with a bottle of Vin Rouge.

That is the idea behind Gyoza Bar Comme a Paris, and it has proven a lasting success on the affluent Aoyama side of Shibuya. The Gyōza are light, aromatic and contain hardly a hint of garlic. There are both vegetable and meat varieties, one with pakuchī and even a gyōza baked with cheesy onions with dips inspired by French sauces.

There are also simple salads and side dishes, if only with a very casual French connection. Above all, the room is attractive and clean, the wine list is affordable and stylish enough for a date. Gyōza, for which it is worth dressing up: Quel bonheur!

Shibuya 2-2-4, Shibuya-ku 150-0002; 03-6427-6116; www.aoyama-gyozabar.com

recognitions

For most people in Japan, Gyōza is an indispensable snack, no matter what is in your glass. Here are five other Gyōza locations that take their alcohol as seriously as their dumplings.

On the outskirts of Nakameguro, funky Ohka the best days offers a selection of good craft beer with his excellent homemade Gyōza. Meanwhile in the Asagaya region, Wash in Tokyo offers a similar mix of micro beer along with the typical dumplings.

From the outside, Gyoza no Keri looks a little different from the other humble drinking holes that multiply in Jinbocho. But there is a versatile drinks menu that perfectly matches your creative interpretation of the genre – blue cheese, foie gras or spicy mutton gyōza, right?

Conveniently located at Shinagawa station, Gyoza Mania The restaurant serves Shao Xingjiu rice wine for commuters who pass by on their way home from work.

The self-proclaimed “Champagne & Gyoza Bar” (official name Stand-Shan Shoku) now has three locations in Tokyo. The original Shinbashi address is the most intimate; The Akasaka branch is more spacious. and the latest in Ebisu is the most polished of the three.