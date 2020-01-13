Top 5: The Best Songs of 2010

I recently published an article highlighting the top 5 worst songs of the past decade. He reminded us that just because a song becomes popular, it’s not always for the right reasons. However, just to show that I’m not always a complete negative Nancy when it comes to writing these lists, I’d like to highlight 5 of the best songs to come out of 2010. These songs are popular for the right reasons and some is already a modern day classic.

# 5: Despacitio, Yankee Daddy and Justin Bieber

“Alexa, play Despacitio”

There is no doubt that Despacito’s worldwide impact on listeners had a bearing on the summer of 2017. It was so popular that it placed Daddy Yankee as the “Most Listened To Artist of 2017” on Spotify. One of the best things was that we all had to sing in words, even though we didn’t always know what the word meant. Leading the charts in many countries, Despacito was able to surpass Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” as the most romantic song of all time.

# 4: Gangnam Style, Psi

Admit it … you did the dance …. We’ve all done the dance. In fact, it feels like it was only yesterday when I jumped from foot to foot with my hands crossed, up and down my high school classrooms (I was really one of the nicest kids in school). Since its release in 2012, “Gangnam Style” has taken the world by storm, making it a worldwide hit with over 3.4 billion hits on YouTube and completing charts in more than 30 different countries. The song was so popular, the iconic dance was even attempted by Barack Obama and UK Prime Minister David Cameron.

# 3: Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran

Also known as the marriage song for married couples in 2014, Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” was honored to remain in the UK’s Top 40 Charts for an entire year. When you think about how often these charts fluctuate, this is really a great thing to do. This mid-range ballad has touched the hearts of many desperate romantics and couples and has already been cemented as one of Sheeran’s biggest hits with over 2.4 billion views on YouTube and over 500 million streams on Spotify.

# 2: Bling, Drake Direct Contact Line

Drake’s “Hotline Bling” could have been one of the best mimes of 2016. For about 2 weeks, I couldn’t move around on my Facebook feed without seeing a version of Drake doing the iconic dance moves we all know and love. . Reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Hotline Bling” also won two Grammy Awards for “Best Rap Song” and “Best Rap / Sung Performance.”

# 1: Hello – Adele

When you talk about an instant classic the very minute you hear it, Adele’s “Hello” is something that will always come to mind. Hello reached # 1 in every country where it was listed. On YouTube, his music video broke the VEVO record of 27.7 million hits in 24 hours, surpassing Taylor Swift’s Bad Blood. Winning 3 Grammy Awards and the title of British Video of the Year, “Hello” is a classic modern day that will remain in history as one of the greatest songs of modern times.