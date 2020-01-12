Top 5 things we want from Oscar nominations

Loading...

Tomorrow morning at 5:18 PST, John Cho and Issa Rae will read the nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards. Now that the awards season is in full swing, we have more than a good idea of ​​which actors and which films are recognized. It is very likely that the same usual suspects who have taken trophies home in the past two months will make it onto the main stage. We’re talking about 1917, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Joker.

The rush of middle-aged white men, like every year, seems inevitable. But whose name do we want to read out tomorrow morning? Here are the top 5 things we expect from Oscar nominations tomorrow:

Lupita Nyong’o nominated for us

We have always complained that horror film performances never get the recognition they deserve (for example, Toni Collette in Hereditary). But Lupita Nyong’o’s double performance in Usa is simply unprecedented. I’ve discussed why this achievement is so important, and I’m pissed off for now that the academy is likely to ignore its role as a tour de force. Simply put, people will be talking about their performance in Jordan Peele’s horror film for years to come.

Nominations for female directors and writers

Hollywood loves giving lip service to women and marginalized groups, but that only gets you that far. Not nominating a woman for writing and / or directing is particularly outrageous given the plethora of films produced by women that were released in 2019. Greta Gerwig wrote and directed her acclaimed adaptation of Little Women. Lulu Wang broke our hearts with The Farewell. Alma Har’el offered a breathtaking insight into showbiz education with Honeyboy. Lorene Scafaria gave Jennifer Lopez the role of her career in Hustlers. Booksmart was Olivia Wilde’s first film!

The problem right now is not the lack of qualified directors and writers. It is an academy that it does not celebrate.

Nominations for authors / directors / actors of color

Harriet star Cynthia Erivo made a message this weekend when she declined an invitation to the BAFTAs after people with color were excluded from all four acting categories. The Tony Award-winning actress declined the opportunity to sing at the award ceremony and discussed her reasoning with Extra while walking on the red carpet for her new HBO series The Outsider, saying, “I felt ( the invitation) didn’t represent people of color in the right light … It felt like it was going to appeal to me as an entertainer, as opposed to a person who was part of the film world, and I think it’s important to get known that it’s not something you just throw in as a party trick, you know? Erivo added: “I work hard and every single colored person who works in these films this year has worked really hard, and there are many who deserve it. And no directors? It was just like “C’mon”. To be honest, we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

And finally the same thing that I wanted (and didn’t get) at the Golden Globes. Taylor Swift plays her cat song while disguised as a cat. I mean folks, we can do it, right? Or do we have to move up to the Heaviside layer?

What do you hope will be nominated for the Oscars? Share your selection in the comments!

