Top ally defends Trump’s resignation of two important witness witnesses

WASHINGTON – Sen. Lindsey Graham defended President Trump’s expulsion of two witnesses from his government who he blames for his accusation, and suggested that he would like to see one of the men further questioned.

Graham, a South Carolina Republican and best Trump ally, said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the removal of Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the White House National Security Council was “justified.”

Vindman was escorted from his office on Friday. Also expelled was his twin brother, Vevgeny Vindman, an NSC ethics lawyer who did not testify in the removal proceedings.

Gordon Sondland, the American ambassador to the European Union, was also fired on Friday.

Sondland, like other ambassadors, “serves to the satisfaction of the president,” Graham said.

Sondland and Alexander Vindman provided damaging details during the accusation trial about Trump’s printing campaign on Ukraine to investigate his political rivals. They were fired in a retaliation act two days after the Republican controlled Senate acquitted Trump.

“I don’t think he could be effective at the NSC,” said Graham of Alexander Vindman, who called his removal a “relocation.”

Graham suggested that Vindman may have wrongly provided information to a whistleblower scheme that first expressed concern about Trump.

“Hopefully someone will ask you questions about the role you play with the whistleblower,” Graham said of Vindman. The whistleblower’s identity has largely remained hidden.

Vindman famously testified against the House that he had said to his father, a Soviet-era emigrant from Ukraine: “Don’t worry. I’ll be fine if I tell the truth. “