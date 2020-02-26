‘Top Boy’ period two verified – and filming starts this spring

Major Boy has been confirmed to return for a 2nd season on Netflix.

The revived gritty drama premiered 10 new episodes previous calendar year, using the clearly show in a unique course to the two initial seasons which aired in 2011 and 2013 respectively.

Examine far more: Observe Minimal Simz and Micheal Ward go over the return of Top rated Boy: “It’s the only Television exhibit that tells our story”

Ashley Walters, Kano, Michael Ward and Minor Simz will all be reprising their roles on the present.

“We’re again. Major BOY Period 2 begins filming this spring” a tweet from the show’s formal account confirmed.

We’re back. Prime BOY Period two starts filming this spring. @AshleyWalters82, @TheRealKano, @onlymikes_ and @LittleSimz will return as Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley. Keep tuned. — Top Boy (@topboynetflix) February 26, 2020

Best Boy returned in 2019 right after 6 several years away, with Drake aiding revive the present following it was unexpectedly cancelled by Channel four in 2011.

GRM Day by day formerly shared the news that the first returning period of the exhibit was a single of Netflix’s most well-known Tv releases in 2019 on their Instagram site, captioning the write-up: “Will we see a new collection in 2020?”

Drake commented on the submit, confirming superior news. “Of program,” he wrote.

In an job interview with NME, Michael Ward explained what would make Best Boy these urgent viewing.

“There’s practically nothing else like Prime Boy,” Ward mentioned. “When Prime Boy first came about it was the initially of its kind. When it went away, there was nevertheless nothing like it. Now it’s back, and nevertheless the only point of its type. It’s the only Tv demonstrate that tells our tale from the Uk.”