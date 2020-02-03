Top candidates are trying to finalize the deal before the Caucus Night

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) – Recent polls show that four Democrats – Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Elizabeth Warren – are almost at the helm and are trying to finalize the deal ahead of Iowan’s caucus on Monday night.

In a one-on-one interview with KTIV’s Matt Breen early Monday morning, former Vice President Joe Biden feels “good”, but has stopped predicting the outcome of the Iowa Caucus. After all, Biden is one of eleven Democrats who are still in the race.

Biden says it depends “who can do things”. Since the day he announced his candidacy, he has focused on “restoring the soul of the country” and rebuilding the middle class. Biden insists that it is only about who leads the way.

One thing Biden knows for sure is that this person is not President Donald Trump.

“You see how he divided the country, how he alienated us from our allies around the world, and how he hugged dictators,” said Biden, (D) Democratic presidential candidate. “I think it will be extreme, extremely destabilizing if he is elected for another four years. I think it will change the nature of our country, at least for the next generation.”

As Iowans meet tonight, Biden wants Iowans to think about two things: who can unite the country and who can bring us back from the edge of the world?

Biden believes that he is the candidate who can do both. But, he said, if Iowans believe that someone else can do these things, they should support them.

By Matt Breen, KTIV

