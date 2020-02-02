Top EU diplomat expected in Tehran tomorrow world

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a press conference after a meeting to discuss the Libyan crisis in Brussels, Belgium on January 7, 2020. – Reuters pic

Tehran, February 2 – The top EU diplomat Josep Borrell is expected in Tehran tomorrow, the Iranian foreign ministry said the day before the visit.

Borrell will visit Iran tomorrow for the first time since taking office (early December). He will meet the Foreign Minister (Mohammad Javad Zarif) and other senior Iranian officials for consultations, ”Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Moussavi said in a statement.

Moussavi did not specify when Borrell would arrive and how long he would stay in the country.

His visit takes place amid the increasing tensions between Iran and the West over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

On January 24, Borrell called for a meeting of the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal in February to maintain the crumbling deal since the U.S. unilateral withdrawal in 2018.

All parties “reaffirmed their determination to uphold the agreement, which is in everyone’s interests,” he said at the time.

In 2015, Iran agreed to drastically reduce its nuclear program in order to partially lift international sanctions.

However, the US withdrawal from the agreement and renewed biting sanctions have deprived Iran of the expected economic benefits and prompted Tehran to terminate a series of steps that deviate from its obligations under the agreement.

The European contracting parties launched a complaint mechanism in January to urge Tehran to return to fully fulfilling its commitments. – AFP