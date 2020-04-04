Top Five Vitamin C Masks

You’ve seen plenty of beauty brands expressing their vitamin C-enriched products late, and know that the ingredient can help promote a more glowing and uniform look, as well as help prevent future skin damage from things like free radicals. And although vitamin C has often been bestowed on the hero component of creams and lotions, you should also incorporate one of the best vitamin C masks into your routine. Go ahead and find five top quality choices for every skin type and budget; But first, some key tips and insights from the board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jordana Herschel, M.D., spoke to her about this article.

“Vitamin C is a reliable antioxidant and occurs naturally and is important for our skin health,” explains Dr. Herschel. “Normal skin contains high concentrations of vitamin C, as it is essential for collagen production and antioxidant protection. As we get older, vitamin C levels in our skin can go down. If it is in the right formula, topical vitamin C as ascorbic acid can help boost the skin’s vitamin C content. “Dr. Herschel also notes that topical vitamin C” has been shown to increase sunscreen’s protective effects. “

Although Dr. Herschel reports that sometimes, some acne-prone patients may experience breakthroughs with the use of topical antioxidants, most often, Vitamin C is a well-tolerated component for most skin types – even people with sensitivity or redness. Skin quality Vitamin C Your local is more important than the delivery method chosen, so if you prefer vitamin C mask over vitamin C serum (or vice versa), it’s definitely fine.

To do this, here are five of the best face masks that contain vitamin C, including a ready-to-wear sheet mask, a peel at home, and a formula specifically created for acne-prone skin. Everyone will leave your skin looking and feeling at its best – so scroll down to shop them now.

We only recommend products we like and we think you do too. We may receive some sales from products purchased from this article, written by our trading team.

1. The best vitamin C mask for most skin types

The OZNaturals Vitamin C + Sea Moisturizing Mask uses ascorbic phosphate sodium as its main source of vitamin C, which is a less intense form of the ingredient, making it a more gentle choice for sensitive skin types. Other key ingredients include hyaluronic acid moisturizing, retinol exfoliation, and another important antioxidant – vitamin E – as well as a whole host of soothing and instant botanicals like aloe, rose hip and chamomile. The cold pressed formula is also vegan, cruelty-free and hypoallergenic; Expect lighter, firmer and radiant-looking skin.

2. The best vitamin C mask for acne prone skin

Acne-prone skin types can use AcneFree Therapeutic Sulfur Mask to grade pores and absorb excess oil, helping to prevent future outbreaks and calm the current. Bentonite clay, zinc, copper, and cushion cut – all great ingredients for oily and / or acne-prone skin – all appear here, while Vitamin C helps balance skin tone and promote lighter skin tones. The coolest thing about this mask is that it turns from rectangular to blue when fully absorbed, so you know exactly when it’s time to wash it.

3. The best vitamin C mask for dry skin

Although it’s hard not to think about the sugar bombs we throw into our hot chocolate, the extract of the plant-derived marshmallow root found in this marshmallow marshmallow’s whipped cream can actually help moisturize and soften the dried skin. It also contains vitamin C in the form of ascorbic acid, along with other antioxidants and purifying botanical oils. But perhaps the most appealing thing about this mask (roughly from its list of clean ingredients and stars) is your creamy, marshmallow texture that feels delightful to the application. Enjoy softer and glowing skin.

4. The best vitamin sheet mask

Obsessed with sheet mask discovery and travelers who often carry only will love this Raal vitamin C sheet mask. Pomegranate, fig and citrus extracts – all of which are rich in vitamin C antioxidants – offer clarifying benefits, while allantoin, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide work to soothe skin, moisturize and even smooth the skin. For a particularly refreshing experience, pop the mask in the fridge before using it.

5. Another great vitamin C mask to consider