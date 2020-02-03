“Top Gun”, Marvel Disney +, “Black Widow” and much more

Every year, the Super Bowl gives film and television enthusiasts food for thought – and the event in 2020 was no exception.

In addition to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s breathtaking half-time show performance, we were shown exclusive new trailers for some of the most exciting projects of the year, including bond film No Time to Die, Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place: Part II – and our first official appearance at Marvel’s Disney + TV shows (WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki).

Here are the Super Bowl followers you need to see:

No time to die

James Bond and new 00 partner Nomi (Lashana Lynch) pilot a high-tech plane before we see many shots of Daniel Craig shooting things and doing high-wire stunts. Then standard bond. However, it gets darker as the spies face the evil villains Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) and Safin (Rami Malek).

Best moment: “If her secret comes out, it will be his death,” explains Blofeld. Could Craig’s Bond literally go bang out?

Fast & Furious 9

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) meets villain Jakob (John Cena), who happens to be his brother. The trailer filled with adrenaline offers a lot of unusual stunts and a surprising comeback for the long-deceased Han Lue (Sung Kang), who apparently ended in 2006 in Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Best moment: Dom swings a car off a cliff and narrowly avoids death by attaching the rope from a collapsed bridge to his front wheel in time. Where have we seen this before?

Top Gun: Loner

Tom Cruise’s Maverick soars through the sky in an increasingly tense flight maneuver, while crazy voice-overs provoke a spectacular (and potentially catastrophic) finale.

Best moment: Maverick’s jet roams a snow-capped mountain range, explosions that take him off course – will he find out alive?

A quiet place: part II

The latest trailer for the horror successor gives us a closer look at the apocalyptic past of the world. John Abbott’s Lee Abbott returns in the short clip (though he sniffed at the end of A Quiet Place) and interviews a policeman before a monster attacks the patrol car.

Best moment: A monster catches little Regan at the end of a car and promises a great action scene with locomotives.

Sonic the Hedgehog

It’s the Super Bowl, so there have always been one or two commercial ties. For Sonic The Hedgehog’s new trailer, some athletes tease a quick individual that they admire before asking, “What is this for again?” As it turns out, Sonic has been directing the whole time. A quick installation of new clips from the film bookends – including one of the blue fur balls against arch enemy Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

Best moment: Carrey’s bad guy hits an employee on the chest for no reason. Just in case you forget he was a bad guy …

Mulan

In the new, action-packed teaser, the title heroine (Liu Yifei) takes the place of her father in a bitter struggle against the invading Hun army. In an acrobatic scene, Mulan competes against the evil witch Xian Lang (Gong Li) and explains: “Here I stand and prove that there is a place for people like us.”

Best moment: Basically wherever Mulan fights.

Black widow

This new clip is about the family’s idea when Natasha Romanoff is reunited with some old faces – including comic book favorite Red Guardian (David Harbor). “At some point, we all have to decide what the world wants from you and who you are,” she explains in the short but action-packed clip.

Best moment: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbor hug. Avenger who?

Marvel’s Disney + shows

A first close look at Marvel’s Disney + slate – including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki. All your spandex-clad favorites are back: Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) inherits the Captain America shield, Vision (Paul Bettany) reunites with Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) remains as deliciously wicked as ever.

Best moment: When Loki says, “I’m going to burn this place to the ground.”

The invisible man

The tense trailer shows Elisabeth Moss being chased and abused by her gruesome ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who has found a way to become invisible after apparently faking his own death.

Best moment: The invisible man lets a security guard shoot himself in the leg. Cruel but underhanded.