[top-heartbreak:-steven-universe-upcoming-to-conclusion-after-following-ten-episodes]

In an job interview with Assortment, Rebecca Sugar made the decision to split my heart (through Black Historical past Thirty day period!) by stating that Steven Universe Long run would be ending the series and that is the stop of one particular of my beloved demonstrates of all time. It is fine. Everything’s wonderful.

We now know that these closing 10 episodes of the animated sequence will get started their debut March 6 at 7PM, and the display will close March 27 with a 4-section series finale. Which is so rapid! That is so soon. It’s like the finale of Avatar: The Last Airbender all in excess of once again. Can you just allow this very last for me, remember to? Ughh.

Nevertheless, there is some hope. Sugar hinted in a assertion that they are not entirely done discovering the earth of the clearly show:

“I’m so enthusiastic for the closing episodes of ‘Steven Universe Future’ to be out in the planet, and so grateful to our audience for supporting our exhibit for all these a long time. It has been an eye-opening working experience to meet the local community that has appear jointly all around the exhibit: I have been so moved, and I have felt so seen. I have normally been a business believer in the power of cartoons, and these days it is plain: the friendships cast over this clearly show, the artists impressed to attract, the households that viewed collectively and saw each individual other in these figures, fill me with awe and renew my love of animation every day. However our epilogue series is coming to a shut, you should trust that like us, these people will usually be expanding, transforming, and supporting each individual other. From the base of my heart, thank you so considerably for looking at our exhibit.”

Even if this just is an invitation to do some long run AUs, I’m heading to have hope that even if the sequence goes away for superior, we know that they get a content ending wherever they can prosper. I have actually savored Steven Universe Future, and I belief Sugar’s vision for the series with my whole heart.

I’m not prepared to say goodbye to Steven Universe, the greatest magical boy of all time, but I guess I have no decision for now. Excellent point Adventure Time is coming back, for the reason that only Princess Bubblegum/Marceline goodness can heal me correct now.

Rob Sorcher, the chief material officer for Cartoon Network, explained the next about the present:

“Steven Universe broke ground for younger audiences with a prosperous representation of numerous and completely realized characters, exceptional original music, and for its use of empathy as a tale driver. Cartoon Community Studios is immensely happy of Rebecca Sugar and of this series– which has altered lives. Along with thousands and thousands of devoted fans all around the environment, we will always Feel in Steven.”

The genuine sweetest boy, Steven Universe, I hope you get the ending you deserve.

