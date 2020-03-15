Top Hizbul, LeT terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir meeting Anantnag – News from India

Four terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in gunfire on Sunday morning at security forces in Jammu and Anantnag district in Kashmir, said a Central Reserve Police (CRPF) official.

The meeting took place in a residential area of ​​Dayalgam.

“A meeting with terrorists broke out today at about 10.40pm (Sunday) in the residential area of ​​Dayalgam in Anantnag. After the operation, troops found four bodies of dead terrorists,” a CRPF official told IANS.

A team of Jammu and Kashmiri police, CRPF and Indian Army security personnel coordinated the area on Saturday evening after receiving special information on the presence of terrorists.

Security forces entered a house where terrorists were attacked and shot at, causing an encounter.

During the search, ammunition was seized from the scene.

In another operation on Saturday, police in Handwara captured a living terrorist, along with an AK 47 assault rifle, after receiving some input.

The same day, Sopora police launched a joint action with the security forces based on a credible contribution about the presence of a newly-recruited terrorist in the Bulgam area of ​​Sopore.

He was also captured alive and identified as Danish Ahmed Kakroo of the Chesti colony in Baramulla. An initial investigation suggested he joined the terrorist ranks the day before.

Arms and weapons stores have been recovered from terrorism, and further investigations are ongoing, officials said.

