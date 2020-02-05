TOP Media announces Kim Woo Seok’s future plans, including the release of a solo album

Kim Woo Seok’s agency, TOP Media, shared plans for its future activities following the recent dismantling of X1.

On February 5, the agency released the following statement:

Hello.

It’s TOP Media.

We thank the fans who give love to Kim Woo Seok and we relay plans for future activities of Kim Woo Seok.

Kim Woo Seok’s solo album and promotions are expected to be released in the first half of 2020, and the exact release date and other details will be announced later.

Kim Woo Seok’s V Live channel will open on February 6 at 6 p.m. It will also actively communicate through its V Live channel in the future.

Her solo fan reunion, which has been postponed due to the new coronavirus, is suspended because the premises are postponing reservations. When verifying factors such as the spread and control of the virus, an announcement will be made when the location and date are decided. We ask for understanding from the fans.

In addition, artist protection and plans for various activities of Kim Woo Seok are being prepared through an adequate discussion with him, so we ask fans a lot of anticipation.

Thank you.

