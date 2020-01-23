TOP Media Responds To Reports That Kim Woo Seok From UP10TION Is Working On Solo Music

TOP Media responded to reports that Kim Woo Seok is working on solo music, as well as possible promotional activities as a solo artist.

On January 23, No Cut News released an exclusive report claiming that member UP10TION is currently working on solo music. Their report said that although the form of the album or the release date has not yet been confirmed, Kim Woo Seok would release new music as a solo artist.

In response to this report, a source at his agency TOP Media said: “Kim Woo Seok is currently working on a solo song which he will perform for fans at his next fan meeting.” When asked if he would be making his debut as a solo artist, the source replied, “We are still in discussions regarding solo activities.”

Kim Woo Seok made his debut as a member of UP10TION in 2015, and participated in “Produce X 101” from Mnet, where he made the final programming and made his first two debut as a member of the project group X1. However, after their debut in August, controversy over the manipulation of the votes led to the group’s dissolution on January 6.

Kim Woo Seok is currently preparing for her next solo fan meeting, which will take place on February 22.

