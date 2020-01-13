Top men’s fashion trends for fall in 2020

As we head into mid-January, it may be safe to assume that most of us have left the New Year’s resolution at this point. For example, my goal was to finally get in shape and now my participation in Planet Fitness will never see the light of day. However, like many other men out there, my other solution was to become more fashionable. Nothing draws attention except to a man who knows how to dress. You know what they say: clothes make people. However, there are some current trends out there that will definitely stay behind by 2010. Here are some men’s fashion trends that should definitely fall in 2020.

The Crossbody bag

Mandatory credit: Photo by PIXELFORMULA / SIPA / Shutterstock (10311384dd) Model runway Versace Exhibition, Road, Spring Summer 2020, Milan Fashion Show, Italy – June 15, 2019

It was a hot street in 2019 and we can expect it to stay in 2020. Young men across America are rocking crossbody bags because of the advertising campaign by companies like Gucci and Supreme. Personally, I think the Crossbody bag has always been a bit of a look at men’s fashion. It just looks like rocking a wallet. If this is your thing, more power to you, but if you are a man who wants to impress, you might want to leave this trend behind.

Spray on jeans

Seriously, who thought it was a good idea? As a man, spraying on jeans just seems a little inappropriate. I mean, we have some valuable assets down there and the last thing we need is to wear a pair of jeans or pants that are life-threatening outside of your lower body. Don’t get me wrong, skinny or slim denim jeans will probably be in style for years and years to come, but if I can see a person’s four-legged muscles through their jeans, it’s probably best to leave it in your closet for year 2020.

The long tea

These super long, almost dress shirts have become widely popular thanks to streetwear images like Kanye West. Not only does it appear to be practical because of its length, it completely neutralizes body proportions. Any man who boils this looks like he has a very long body with really small legs. Kanye West can pull this off because she’s Kanye West, but guys like me and you? We need to prevent this trend for the brand new decade.

Purposefully Worn Out Shoes.

First of all … get a quick guess on how much these suckers cost. That’s right, they cost north of $ 800! And if you look at that number, then you might be wondering why in the world this is such a popular trend. Brands like Gucci and Balenciaga are going through this phase of selling UGLIEST shoes that have already hit and charge an outrageous price for it. I suppose if you are so bouzouki that you have to have people wear your clothes for you, this might be your thing. As for the rest of us, let’s keep this one in 2010.

The Roman Male

Let’s be honest … I mean … I’m all for fashion being equal in the sense that if women can wear fuzzy socks, why can’t men? However, with the male thorn, it just seems so uncomfortable and tight to the point that it just begs the question: Why was this always a thing in the first place? If you’re going to do it, at least there is a slice of zippers. The last thing I want to see is a guy stripped under the urine every time nature is called.