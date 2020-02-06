Top mobile phone fair in Spain hit by coronavirus | Tech / gadgets

Visitors test various LG devices at the company stand during the Mobile World Congress 2017. – AFP picture

MADRID, February 6 – The world’s largest mobile technology show has suffered from the fatal corona virus outbreak after LG Electronics from South Korea announced it would leave the event in Spain later this month.

South Korean company LG Electronics, which usually occupies one of the largest rooms at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, ​​said yesterday evening that it would not attend this year’s event for security reasons, from February 24-27 takes place “The security of its employees, partners and customers”.

“This decision eliminates the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel, which has already become more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders,” said a statement.

Instead, the company announced it would hold separate events in the “near future” to showcase its new mobile products.

Shenzhen-based company ZTE, which makes smartphones and devices for wireless networks, said during its participation that it had taken “a series of stringent preventive, control, and protection measures” against the spread of the corona virus, which has killed nearly 500 people , especially in China.

This includes that company executives attending “high-level meetings” at the meeting “will isolate themselves in Europe at least two weeks before the MWC,” the company said.

ZTE’s booth and equipment will be disinfected daily, and all booth staff will come from outside of China, mainly Europe.

All mainland Chinese employees, including non-Chinese nationals, who attend the fair must have no symptoms two weeks before leaving for the MWC.

At last year’s event, ZTE presented its first flagship phone that is compatible with the latest fifth generation (5G) cellular networks. New 5G devices are to be presented in Barcelona this year.

The mobile phone association GSMA, which is organizing the event, said in a statement that it “continues to monitor and evaluate the potential impact of the corona virus” and “has taken many measures to curb the spread of the virus, and others act regularly.”

This includes advising exhibitors on the optimal disinfection of their stands and putting up signs that remind the participants of hygiene recommendations.

Over 109,000 people from around the world are expected to attend the congress. – AFP