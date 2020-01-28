Top news in payments: Great Britain asks banks for fees

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

In today’s top payment news, the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) polls banks for a recent surge in overdraft fees, Yandex starts a 15-minute delivery of groceries in Moscow, and Casper’s IPO rating falls short of its previous rating 1 $ 1 billion worth.

UK FCA asks banks to declare high overdraft fees

The UK financial regulator asked banks how they got overdraft prices after some of the larger financial institutions more than doubled their fees.

Yandex, the Russian company Google, delivers groceries in 15 minutes

Yandex, the largest technology company in Russia, started a 15-minute food delivery service for Muscovites. The company plans to operate the Lavka service like a digital convenience store and store around 2,000 items.

Casper’s unicorn ambitions in danger after filing S-1

The upcoming Casper Sleep IPO will test investor demand for money-losing companies after WeWork’s IPO in 2019. The e-commerce mattress retailer recently predicted an IPO of $ 768 million, well below the $ 1.1 billion mark after its last round of financing.

Visa joins the $ 80M round for Currencycloud

The British currency cloud received $ 80 million from numerous investors, including Visa, in a series E financing round. FinTech, which focuses on cross-border payments, will use the funds to strengthen its technology portfolio and partner network.

What the US bank is doing to drive the introduction of virtual cards

In order to stop tracking paper checks, everyone involved must register fully. Jennifer Swenson, vice president of virtual payments for the US bank, explains in the latest AP Automation Tracker of the next generation how a data-oriented approach to collecting customer insights can ensure a smooth implementation of virtual cards and can even turn AP departments into profit centers.

Credit unions find the key to closing the innovation gap

Almost 60 percent of Credit Union (CU) members say mobile apps are extreme or very important. However, many lack the resources to develop such apps internally, so working with other CUs is critical. In this month’s Credit Union Tracker, PYMNTS spoke to Together Credit Union’s St. Louis-based chief operating officer, Tom Kraus, about how the CU works with its peers to develop new products such as mobile apps.

Why Casper’s IPO may or will never join the ghosts of unicorns of the past

After Casper Sleep announced a disappointing IPO rating on Monday, PYMNTS went deep into the eye to understand why an e-commerce mattress company may have never had a billion dollar IPO rating – and unicorn status Has.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

With a view to reducing costs to improve cash flow, 85 percent of US companies plan to make real-time payments within three years. However, some companies believe that there are technical obstacles in the way. By doing January 2020 Make real-time payments a reality studyPYMNTS interviewed more than 500 financial managers to investigate what is required to put RTP’s interests into practice. We have learned the following:

Banking, Casper, Credit Union, Currency Cloud, FCA, Grocery Delivery, IPO, News, Overdraft Fees, Top News In Payments, US Bank, UK, Visa, Yandex