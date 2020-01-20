Top News: US $ 126 million fine for UK data breach

divide

divide

In today’s top payment news, UK regulators have imposed $ 126 million in data breaches since mid-2018. Google boss Sundar Pichai calls for international cooperation in the control of artificial intelligence (AI) and the British open banking startup Tink raises 90 million euros for financing.

US regulators will be fined $ 126.5 million for violations

UK regulators have imposed EUR 114 million (USD 126 million) fines for data breaches since stricter data protection regulations were introduced in mid-2018. France committed the largest single violation of a company with a fine of 50 million euros.

Google CEO calls for AI governance

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, wrote in a Financial Times statement on Sunday about the importance of regulatory oversight of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. He believes that international cooperation is vital for supervision to enforce workable global standards.

UK Open Banking startup Tink signs € 90m financing agreement

Britain’s open banking platform Tink raised 90 million euros for European expansion and new product development. This new investment, jointly managed by Dawn Capital, HMI Capital and Insight Partners, is Tink’s largest to date.

Legislators are considering alternatives to security payments for tenants

US lawmakers are considering laws to replace cash security with insurance policies. The current structure of security deposits adversely affects tenants with less financial resources and takes away large amounts of money from residents that could be used to boost the local economy.

Visa’s chief risk officer for securing trade in the 2020s

According to the EPP and CRO Paul Fabara, each Visa conversation begins and ends with a single overarching question: “Is it safe?” Fabara spoke to Karen Webster about the importance of going on the offensive to fight fraudsters and to be technically mature They find solutions well before they are ready to be found.

Clover Food Lab’s secret sauce to boost mobile ordering

Smaller fast food restaurants (QSRs) cannot afford to forego innovation – despite the fear of losing human interaction through digital media. Ayr Muir, CEO of Clover Food Labs in Boston, explains in the latest Order To Eat Tracker how personalizing the digital experience through its app and self-service kiosks has helped maintain personal engagement while increasing mobile orders by 32 percent.

Banks’ Earnings Show Digital Traction with lively consumer spending

Large banks reported earnings last week, and PYMNTS explained the common issues, including heavy US consumer spending, increased use of digital conduits, and the success of traditional investment.

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

