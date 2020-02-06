Top-notch tensioner forces plane back to Canada after pretending to have corona virus

The world’s biggest bullshit was charged by the Canadian police after mistakenly claiming to be infected with a corona virus during an international flight, forcing the plane to keep an eye out and disrupting the travel plans of around 243 passengers.

The guy also admitted that he did this for the social media clout, which he has now achieved. Somehow.

Global News Canada reports that the incident took place on Monday when the 28-year-old James Potok declared his illness non-existent on passengers on a WestJet flight from Toronto to Jamaica’s Montego Bay.

“What I did, I got up and said,” Can I have everyone’s attention? I just came back from Hunan Province – and that was it, ”said Potok.

When asked why he would continue with his plan, Potok said: “I had my camera with me. I was looking for a viral video. I wanted to publish it on all social media platforms.

“I thought it was going to cause some kind of reaction, not on the plane. More and more people are seeing on social media: “Wow, this child has a few eggs” or “This child is crazy”.

Potok’s announcement reached the flight crew out of concern for the safety of other passengers who forced the flight to return to Pearson Airport in Toronto.

WestJet passengers were “carefully” examined for signs of the disease after landing.

Fortunately, no one – not even Potok – showed signs of the disease, which killed nearly 500 people in China and infected nearly 25,000 people worldwide.

The other passengers were bundled on replacement flights.

“But in the end I ruined the people on the plane, so I’m extremely apologetic,” said Potok.

Peel, the regional police state of Potok, has been charged with crimes and recognition violations and will be brought to trial in Ontario next month.

While Potok’s attempt to spark interest in his social media activity has apparently failed – his @ potokphillipe Instagram account has been blocked – the cops have ended their testimony with an invitation to follow their own YouTube channel.