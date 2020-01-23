Top Payments News: FedEx Starts Sunday Delivery

divide

In today’s top news, FedEx has officially extended home delivery to Sundays. Uber’s CEO believes that his company is most likely to contribute to profitability, and the OCC is preparing a civil lawsuit against 10 former Wells Fargo executives for their role in retail banking scandals.

FedEx officially starts Sunday delivery

“Every day is now a delivery day at FedEx,” said Raj Subramaniam, FedEx president and chief operating officer, in a statement announcing the expansion of home delivery on Sundays. Delivery is expected to be sped up a day or two to accommodate the rapid acceleration of e-commerce.

The Uber CEO states that the company is a leader in the race for carpool profitability

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, described his company at the World Economic Forum in Davos [Switzerland] as the “world’s leading provider of carpooling” and the most profitable.

OCC is preparing civil lawsuit against former Wells Fargo executives

A Wells Fargo regulator is planning a civil suit against ten of the company’s former executives for their role in the retail banking scandals. Carrie Tolstedt, a former municipal bank director, is one of those accused by the currency auditor; former Chief Administrative Officer, Hope Hardison; and the former chief auditor, David Julian.

Study: Tech unicorns overvalued by almost 50 percent

While new IPO listings are being sought in 2020 and investors are asking for shares from formerly private companies, the age of the unicorn is far from over. However, according to a recent article in the Journal of Financial Economics, the average unicorn is overvalued by 48 percent – and some are fairly worth over 100 percent.

Worldpay on modernizing security measures to combat e-commerce fraud

Behavioral analysis based on artificial intelligence could be the retailer’s answer to the ever-changing tactics of fraudsters in e-commerce. In AML / KYC Tracker this month, Ryan Fox, Head of Global Identity Services at Worldpay, explains how machine learning and better data flow between cybersecurity and anti-fraud teams will be the key to ensuring flexible, modern defense mechanisms in the new decade.

DocuSign wages war against phishing

DocuSign processes almost 800,000 signed documents every day, making it a prime phishing target. In this month’s Digital Fraud Tracker, PYMNTS spoke to Emily Heath, DocuSign’s key trust and security officer, about how the company uses threat intelligence and employee awareness to protect itself and its user data.

Given FICO changes, is lending slowing?

Fair Isaac Corp., which creates and maintains FICO scores, is changing the way that scores are calculated, taking greater account of the risk associated with credit. The changes appear to indicate a more conservative credit rating and may make it difficult for some consumers to get credit.

