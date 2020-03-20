Top politicians quarantine only after singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus – News from India

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested positive for the new coronavirus on Friday has led to official closure in some areas of the capital and forced several top politicians, including UP Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhar Raje, her son and BJP MP- and Dushyanata Singh, BJP MP Pankaj Singh, TMC Member of Parliament Derek O’Brien, Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel and Congress leader Jitin Prasad have moved into self-quarantine.

The day started at Luquen with four people, including Kanika Kapoor, testing for positivity to the virus. Shortly after it turned out she had attended three parties – March 13, 14 and 15 – since arriving in Lucknow via Mumbai on March 11, her father, Rajiv Kapoor, said.

Within an hour, the district administration ordered the closure of all offices in several areas of the city, including parts of Mahanagar, Indira Nagar, Khurram Nagar, Aliganj and Gudamba by March 23. Kanika’s apartment building – Shalimar Gallant – is located in Mahanagar.

Later, District Judge Abhishek Prakash ordered that all joints with food, restaurants, dhabas and cafes in Lukavna close the store by March 31st. On the night, Abhishek Prakash also ordered the temporary closure of the Taj Hotel, as Kanika stayed there briefly.

Kanika returned from London to Mumbai on March 9 and came to Lucknow on March 11 to her house in this apartment building.

A senior police officer confirmed that Kanika attended a support party from March 13 to March 15, stayed at a high-end hotel from March 14 to 16, and then returned to her apartment building.

The health department quickly prepared a list of people who attended the parties, including the minister, bureaucrats, police officers and industrialists.

“We have a primary list of 23 people who have been in close contact with her. This may even expand further,” said Director General of Medical Health Dr Rukesh Singh. But he did not share the list.

“We first monitor those who have been in direct contact with Kanika. If any of these (direct contacts) tests are positive, we will also monitor their close contacts,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, a spokesman for the district health department.

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey confirmed that the singer had attended three parties, including hanging out with Holi.

Teams from the health department’s epidemiological cell visited her apartment building from where she was taken to a quarantine facility at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow.

The department also examined all the people who live there. They recorded a list of all the people present at the functions / rallies, and also took photos and videos made at the rallies to identify everyone present.

Kanika’s visits also included a skin clinic in Hazratganj. Details of procedures and a list of all patients who visited the clinic after her visit are also provided to the health department.

Also Friday, KGMU tested 70 samples, four of which, including Kanika, were positive and the remaining negative, said Dr. Sudhir Singh, spokesman for KGMU.

Kanika also visited Kanpur on March 14. The building where the party warming party was attended by the singer was locked up and repaired, said District Judge, Kanpur, Brahmdev Ram Tiwari. She visited her uncle Vipul Tandon’s family in Vishnupuri to warm up the house. The party was attended by more than 20 people, said one relative who was unwilling to be identified.

As the news spread, the district judge sent the medical team to the apartment. He said the singer stayed for more than four hours and then returned to Lucknow. In addition to the building being locked, the family has been moved to isolation and details of the others attending the party are gathered.

Here’s what sent many politicians into the fold:

On March 15, from 7 pm to 1 pm, two parties were organized – one at the former BSP residence of Akbar Ahmed Dumpy in Gokhle Marg and the other at BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth in the Cantonment, said a person who knows things,

Kanika attended Dumpy’s party, which also had many attendees attending another party at the BJP MP’s seat. Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh, Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh were present at Dumpy’s party. Dushyant attended Parliament at least two days after the party.

Following the news of positive testing, Vasundhara Raje tweeted that she and Dushyant had moved into self-quarantine.

After tweeting Vasundhara, two lawmakers – Derek O’Brien, who sat next to Dushyant in Parliament on March 18 and Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel, who was at another event with Dushyant, tweeted that they had been quarantined.

Dushyant also attended a lunch held in Rashtrapati Bhawan for MPs from UP and Rajasthan. President Ramnath Kovind and the Minister of Defense were at lunch.

A UP government spokesman confirmed that Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh had moved into self-quarantine. The spokesman added that although the minister felt absolutely normal, his samples were collected for tests.

Jai Pratap Singh at the party sounded the alarm bells in the Yogi Adityanath government while Singh attended a UP cabinet meeting with Yogi Adityanath on March 17.

The next day Singh mixed a lot with Yogi Adityanath, along with his two deputies Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Congress leader Jitin Prasad, who was also present at one of the parties, also went into self-isolation.

How does the health department monitor people?

First, those who have been in direct contact with the singer will be examined and quarantined, even if they have no symptoms. Samples of those who have symptoms will be tested for the corone virus.

If any of the secondary contacts show symptoms of coronaviruses, their samples will also be examined and tested. The department will continue to expand the list unless it is ensured that no one will carry the virus and it will last up to 28 days.

