Top Rank Free access to a variety of top fights to celebrate Black History Month

RINGSIDE May 2, 2020

Top Rank has opened the video depot in honor of Black History Month. During the month, Top Rank’s YouTube channel features some of the most memorable boxing nights with combative names like Ali, Foreman, and Hagler. So grab your favorite snack and step into a boxing machine.

Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks 2 (NOW available)

Battle date: September 15th, 1978

Why It Matters: Simply put, “The Greatest” made history and became the first three-time heavyweight champion. Spinks had surprised Ali by split decision seven months earlier, but Ali turned in front of more than 60,000 fans in New Orleans and won a well-deserved unanimous decision. At 36, it would be the last victory in Ali’s career. Around 90 million people in the US alone followed Ali’s triumph live on ABC.

Timothy Bradley vs. Ruslan Provodnikov (Wednesday, February 5)

Fight date: March 16, 2013

Why it mattered: Bradley was injured several times in the 2013 fight, but Provodnikov was overtaken in the intermediate round to reach a unanimous decision. Bradley was dropped in the final seconds of the fight, but Provodnikov ran out of time. It was Bradley’s first fight since winning a highly controversial decision about Manny Pacquiao nine months ago.

Evander Holyfield vs. George Foreman (Saturday February 8th)

Fight date: April 19, 1991

Why It Matters: At 42, Foreman tried to win the heavyweight title against a 14-year-old champion. Holyfield eventually won a unanimous decision, but Foreman made it competitive and proved that he could still keep up with the best.

Terence Crawford vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (Wednesday, February 12)

Fight date: June 28, 2014

Why It Was Important: The Omaha faithful tried hard to watch the hometown hero Crawford defend his light world title for the first time. After a rocky start, Crawford took over and beat Gamboa on lap nine. A superstar was born.

Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns (Saturday, February 15th)

Battle date: April 15th, 1985

Why It Was Important: The fight lasted 7:52 in total and could be the biggest World Cup fight ever. Three rounds of rage in which Hagler successfully defended the middleweight championship.

Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Wilfred Benitez (Monday, February 24)

Battle date: November 30th, 1979

Why it mattered: Less than three years after making his pro debut for a gold medal at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal, Leonard won the WBC welterweight world title with a complete performance over a great colleague of all time. Leonard needed almost 15 rounds to complete the task when referee Carlos Padilla stopped the competition with six seconds remaining in the last round.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Genaro Hernandez (Wednesday, February 26)

Battle date: October 3rd, 1998

Why it was important: The fight that started it all. Mayweather beat WBC super featherweight champion Hernandez when his corner stopped the fight after round eight. Mayweather defended this title eight times, eventually rising and winning the world title in four other weight categories.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Jessie Cris Rosales (Saturday February 29)

Battle date: January 18th, 2019

Why It Matters: After winning a silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Stevenson was only 9-0 at the time. Rosales, an accomplished veteran, should be a tough test. Stevenson passed with flying colors, reached a round of 16 and shot a world championship later this year. Last October, Stevenson Joet Gonzalez dominated over 12 rounds and won the WBO featherweight championship.