Top Senate GOPer explains how Trump’s trial could end on Friday

Top GOP Senators Predict Senate Removal Trial May End With Acquittal Vote Friday, The Only Thing That Opposes Any Delay Tactics Used By Democrats After Witness Votes Friday who should fail.

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), the third-highest-ranked Republican in the Senate, explained how Friday could fall into a fray with reporters during a break in question period on Thursday.

Friday’s vote on witnesses – which would not be votes on summons of individual witnesses, but rather on whether these subpoena proposals can even be presented in order – will be preceded by four hours of debate also shared.

If this vote fails, we do not know if there would then be a time dedicated to the closure of the debates, as was the case during the trial of Clinton’s dismissal. The organizational resolution of the Republicans of the Senate approved at the start of the work in progress did not guarantee one.

Barrasso said on Thursday that his caucus believed the four-hour debate with witnesses could also serve as a closing argument. He said the Democrats could nevertheless propose a measure to establish a separate pleading period after the failure of the witnesses’ vote. He also did not rule out a McConnell resolution that would put in place the final steps, but Barrasso stressed that such a resolution would not allow “sweeping” closing arguments.

Barrasso promised that the Republicans were ready to stay in session for as long as it took to overcome other procedural hurdles that the Democrats had raised to delay the final vote. He compared this scenario to the debate on the opening procedural resolution which lasted until 2 am due to the 11 amendments proposed by the Democrats. During this debate, minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) offered to let everyone go home and come back the next day to complete the amendments – a majority offer by Mitch McConnell (R-KY) rejected.

“We are not going to do that,” said Barrasso, accepting a similar offer, if made, on Friday.