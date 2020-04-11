Top stories: iOS 14 leaks, iPhone and 13 “MacBook Pro rumors and more

While we’re still patiently waiting for the new, low-cost iPhone SE downturn, the mill of rumors continues to slip with new iOS 14 leaks and more news about upcoming products.

Among other things, Apple had an ongoing problem this week with releasing AirPods headphones with an unreleased firmware version that prevents pairing with the user’s existing headset, as well as some new content options to help keep them busy and entertained.

IOS 14 Home screen can offer widgets, wallpaper customization

A leaked version of iOS 14 has revealed that Apple plans to introduce home screen widgets on iPhones and iPads. While there is already a widget in today’s view that can be accessed by moving the first page of the home screen to the right, this new feature would allow you to move widgets freely, such as application icons.

IOS 14 can also allow users to select dark, blurry, blurry, and normal versions of the wallpaper and interact with selected content and experiences in third-party apps without installing apps.

Leaker says the new 13-inch MacBook Pro will arrive next month

Jon Prosser, host of the first page of the YouTube channel, says Apple plans to upgrade its 13-inch MacBook Pro in May.

Prosser says there is a good chance that a larger 14-inch display could be one of the new features, following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which replaced the 15-inch model last year.

The upgraded 13-inch MacBook Pro is also expected to be found in Apple’s more reliable scissor switch, the Magic Keyboard.

Analyst expects Apple to launch new iPhone SE in mid-April, 6.7-inch iPhone 12 in October

Apple’s development schedule for the iPhone 12 models is likely to disappear somewhat due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays, which could later result in the availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, analyst Jeff Pu says.

Pu is expected to retire the iPhone SE in the middle of this month, but the main fall series may once again see some shared release dates, as we’ve seen a few times in recent years. He expects the expected 5.4-inch and two 6.1-inch models to be available in September, but the most advanced 6.7-inch model may not be ready for launch in October.

Apple will replace AirPods with unreleased firmware and render them unusable

Over the past few weeks, customers requesting a replacement AirPod from Apple have in some cases received a version of AirPod version 2D3 that is not a firmware version of AirPods that has been publicly released.

Because of this problem, affected customers cannot pair the new AirPod with the existing AirPod, so the AirPod pair cannot be used together.

Six iPad and iPhone apps and games for home entertainment

If you’re stuck at home and want to see things to do, in our latest YouTube video, we’ll find some suggestions for different apps and games we’ve had fun in during the quarantine period.

We’ll highlight podcast apps, some games, and a few other options that will hopefully help entertain you or your family this week. Some of these apply to iPhone and iPad, while others only apply to ‌iPad‌.

Apple has also made some of Apple TV + content available for free, helping to grow educational content for both children and adults.

The 2020 iPad iPad confirmed the lack of the U1 ultra-wideband chip

Last week, we set up evidence to suggest that the 2020 iPad Pro models don’t include the U1 ultra-wideband chip, including mentioning the chips in technical specifications or Apple press releases, lack of software support for U1 services, and more.

Daring Fireball John Gruber has been tracking the situation ever since, and “confirmed with a little bird who certainly knows the answer” that the new ‌iPad Pro‌ models really don’t have a U1 chip.

