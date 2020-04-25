Top stories: Launch of iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard, AirPod and 23-inch iMac rumors, and more

While getting the iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro into customers ’hands was the biggest news this week, there were also plenty of rumors about Apple’s upcoming product line.

Apple AirPods ’plans to line up continue to be confused, with conflicting rumors about models and timing, while we’ve also seen some new rumors about a 23-inch iMac and an 11-inch iPad coming later this year. We also got an update on Apple’s plans to start moving Macs to its own chips, which is a significant step for the entire Mac ecosystem.

Practice with Apple’s new iPhone SE

Apple’s new iPhone SE placed pre-orders last week and is now available. We had Apple’s latest budget phone in our hands, so it’s worth a look at our article and video review.

Like our own experience, early media descriptions praised the iPhone SE for being packaged in a tried and true design of Apple’s latest technology, all at a budget price. It probably won’t attract users on Apple’s latest flagships anymore, but for those who are upgrading from an older phone or just getting their first iPhone, and budget is affordable, the iPhone SE is a fantastic option.

If you’re planning to pick up an iPhone SE, check out the best early deals and read our guide compared to the iPhone XR, Apple’s other current lower-priced option.

And if you’re a fan of smart Apple ads, Apple has got a new device for the iPhone SE that has the strangely satisfying task of protecting the protective film from the new iPhone.

Finally, although there are rumors of a larger “iPhone SE Plus”, most of the rumors have indicated that it will only be released next year, and Ming-Chi Kuo’s analyst now also says he is unlikely to start until 2021 second. later than the original estimate for the first half of the year.

Practice with Apple’s new magic keyboard for the iPad Pro

In addition to the iPhone SE, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro also began to reach consumers this week. We got our hands on the new accessory to share their thoughts on it.

Like other early reviews, we found the Magic Keyboard to be a powerful accessory that greatly improves the usability of the iPad Pro, although some turn off the high price and its leg, making the combined iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard heavier than the MacBook Air.

Still, given the differences between the iPad and Mac platforms, those who want to do some serious work with an iPad may be interested in investing in a smart Magic Keyboard that allows you to do more than ever with the iPad Pro.

And just like the iPhone SE, Apple has received a clever new ad for the Magic Keyboard called “Float,” which is a colorful hummingbird analyzing the iPad Pro’s setup.

Supposedly ready to launch new AirPods, possibly next month

AirPods rumors are ubiquitous, and several reports over the past week haven’t done much to resolve the confusion.

Last weekend, Jon Prosser reported that the updated AirPod is “ready to use,” and will likely launch next month with the updated MacBook Pro.

A few days later, the DigiTimes newspaper, which leaves or is missing, claimed that the updated AirPods have the same design as the current AirPods Pro, but came back from the May release in the second half of the year, or even early 2021, without active noise reduction. .

And as if that weren’t enough, Ming-Chi Kuo has considered that the third-generation AirPod will start mass production in the first half of 2021 and should be similar to the current model, while the updated AirPods Pro won by late 2021 or early 2022. Some new earphones will arrive later this year, but he believes they will be a Beats product, not part of the AirPods lineup.

Lower-priced 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad models announce second half of 2020

According to a report released in China this week, we will see new products for some products in the second half of the year, namely a 23-inch iMac.

The report also says there will be a new 11-inch iPad, although there is some confusion as to whether the report applies to an iPad or iPad Air.

Well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman also held a Periscope meeting where he said Apple is planning a “major” iMac update this year, while also working on a number of other product upgrades, including a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a smaller HomePod. nal, an updated Apple TV, an AirPower-like charging mattress, AirTags and more.

Bloomberg: Apple’s first ARM Mac will launch by 2021 with a 12-core processor

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman this week added further details to his long-standing claim that Apple is working to load Macs to launch its own ARM-based chips, not Intel processors. He says Apple is running on three different Mac processors, based on the A14 chip, which he’ll find in featured iPhones later this year.

Gurman said the first Apple-designed Mac chip contains a total of 12 cores, including eight high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores designed for special tasks. Apple is said to be considering chips with even more cores in the future.

Apple Music 2018 and later will appear on Samsung Smart TVs

Apple has partnered with smart TV makers to roll out Apple TV apps on our platforms, allowing users to access video content from Apple’s ecosystem, but that effort now extends to music as well.

Samsung this week was the first smart TV maker to launch a dedicated Apple Music app and make it available for a number of models from 2018 onwards.

We practically continued the new Apple Music app and found it to work smoothly and closely reflect the Apple Music app that comes with the Apple TV app.

