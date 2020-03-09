A group of 31 women formed a topless human chain in London to protest climate change on International Women’s Day. (Warning: explicit images.)

Members of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) climate change alarmist group took off their shirts on the Waterloo Bridge, blocking traffic in a protest against the allegedly disparate impact of climate change on women. Protesters painted slogans on his chest, such as “climate violation” and “climate murder.”

A former teacher who participated in the protest, Sarah Mintram, explained the reason for the topless protest, saying: “Women in the poorest countries in the global south are experiencing increasing violence, but this will be the reality for all women, if the climate and ecological crisis are still discouraged. “

“We are here to alarm what is happening to our sisters around the world and to inform women in the UK that climate and ecological emergencies are your problem. It will affect you as a woman if we do not persuade our government to do so. Take urgent action from now on, “Mintram told the Metro.

Extinction Rebellion cited a January 2020 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which said that climate change was responsible for the violence against women in the southern hemisphere.

However, the group was teased on social media, by people who thought their protest was diminishing International Women’s Day, with a user saying, “You reduce women’s day to a farce.”

Climate emergency is the emergence of women.

The climate change protest group has plagiarized the London Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) for years, and cost the Capitol police force a total of £ 37 million last year. The cost associated with the police extinction rebellion was more than double the annual budget of the Taskforce Violent Crime, which is only £ 15 million.

Increasing labor and resources burden reduced the ability of London police to investigate other crimes in a city undergoing a growing crime epidemic.

Last month in a Breitbart London exclusive video, three climate change activists were captured on camera arrested by London police, after students, Antifa and the Extinction Rebellion occupied the London Bridge during their strike annual.

On Sunday, during the biggest protest in London, it was reflected in the protests around the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day, a socialist holiday that is held every year on March 8.

The day was first celebrated in New York City in 1909, but rose to prominence after a protest in Petrograd, Russia in 1917.

The protest in Petrograd helped spark the Russian Revolution, which led to the creation of the Soviet Union, a communist regime responsible for the deaths of tens of millions of innocent people.

