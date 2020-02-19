[torchwood-evaluation:-the-sins-of-captain-john-gives-us-the-deadpool-of-the-doctor-who-universe]

James Marsters returns for a brand name new series in Torchwood: The Sins of Captain John!

Graphic Courtesy Significant End Productions

With a hugely amoral and fourth-wall breaking lead, the latest Torchwood spin-off box established from Major End may be the most experimental yet.

The Sins of Captain John has proved to be an exciting box established all round. It is distinctive and subversive, even for Torchwood. When it was declared about a 12 months in the past, we had been surely anticipating anything a tiny distinctive for a prequel series centered on Captain John Hart – Captain Jack Harkness’s considerably far more amoral counterpart who first appeared in Series two. But I really do not think any of us ended up expecting something this diverse. Definitely not a series that virtually commences with the subsequent line:

Yeah, I know what you’re imagining: ‘How did pretty, dashing Captain John conclude up in a circumstance like this?’ Or probably, ‘If I experienced acknowledged this was an audiobook, I’d have purchased the full Buffy on DVD.’

As you can see, from the very begin of this box established, we know we’re receiving a little something exceptionally meta. Significantly extra meta than you’d typically see in Torchwood, or even in the Doctor Who universe at all, for that make any difference. It assists to kick off the sequence in a major way, and offers us a strong concept of the tone and sense of The Sins of Captain John. But does its unique strategy to the Torchwood universe make it a robust box established in its own right? Let’s consider a glance.