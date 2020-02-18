[torchwood-information:-gwen-cooper-and-martha-jones-are-reunited-in-dissected]

Martha Jones is reunited with Gwen Cooper, in Freema Agyeman’s very first ever audio for Significant End Productions, Torchwood: Dissected!

This is a story that we’ve been pretty excited about for pretty some time. Back again in 2008, in the course of the next collection of Torchwood, Freema Agyeman guest starred as Martha Jones. Throughout three episodes – Reset, Dead Man Walking and A Working day in the Dying – Martha bought to satisfy and get the job done with the Torchwood group. We by no means observed her all over again in the spin-off, while there were plans to involve her in the 3rd season, Small children of Earth.

Now, Martha is eventually reunited with at minimum one member of the Torchwood crew: Gwen Cooper. In Huge Finish’s brand new audio release Torchwood: Dissected, Gwen is inquiring Martha for a favor. A lot more than that – they are going to uncover out what has transpired in just about every other’s lives considering the fact that they past satisfied.

This is Freema Agyeman’s first audio for Huge End, so this is certainly enormous. The simple fact that it’s set after all of Martha’s adventures – equally in Health practitioner Who and in Torchwood – is particularly enjoyable, as we’re sure to find out brand name new issues about what the former companion has done due to the fact.

Courtesy Big Finish Productions

Two-hander

As properly as exploring what took place to Martha since we past observed her, Dissected is also notable for being a two-hander for each Freema Agyeman and Eve Myles. Anything that Freema Agyeman is instead thrilled about.

I like that it’s just her and Gwen in the course of this entire tale. They get to go on their journey. There’s so significantly ground that has to be covered, there’s so a great deal history there, amongst them and their connection.

But although this is the initial time that Martha and Gwen have satisfied in a very long time, the similar is not real for Freema Agyeman and Eve Myles, as the latter reveals.

Freema is fantastic. I was launched to her on Torchwood, of course, and we’ve done a large amount of conventions together, and a definitely kooky movie, Consume Locals, where we performed vampire women. And we’ve constantly saved in touch. So when you get a script like this, and it’s led by two ladies, you’ve acquired to soar on board straight away and love it as a great deal as possible. It is very good to be again alongside one another.

This really should be a particularly interesting script. Tim Foley is a constantly powerful author for Torchwood on audio. Given that 2017, he’s provided us some amazing stories in the collection, and Dissected appears set to be a different terrific example of that.

Torchwood: Dissected is offered now on obtain or CD, straight from Huge Finish’s web site.

