[torchwood:-sir-michael-palin-joins-large-complete-for-impending-audio]

You study that headline right. The famous Sir Michael Palin has joined Significant End Productions to narrate a model new Torchwood tale in April!

It’s difficult to explain just how a lot of a legend Sir Michael Palin is. No matter whether you know him far more from his get the job done in comedy – especially Monty Python’s Flying Circus, of which he was a essential member of – or from his lots of documentaries wherever he travels all-around the world, there’s no query that he’s a British icon. A British icon which is about to function in a new Torchwood tale.

In April, soon after using a month’s crack, Major End will proceed their monthly Torchwood audios with Tropical Beach front Sounds and Other Comforting Seascapes #4. Though these audios generally attribute a whole-cast, this just one will be entirely narrated by Michael Palin. But this is no everyday narrated story, as producer James Goss reveals.

Our director, Scott Handcock, had the idea of telling a story solely by way of a haunted self-help tape, and we right away prompt it to Tim Foley, the master of the strange dramatic style (if you’ve not heard his podcast, The North West Footwear Databases, you are in for a deal with). We were being only as well delighted when Scott secured the solutions of a countrywide treasure to perform the self-help tape. This really is a release to listen to in a darkened home.

Tropical Seaside Seems and Other Soothing Seascapes #four will be a extremely different type of Torchwood story…

Picture Courtesy Major Complete Productions

Palin’s new journey!

So what drew Sir Michael Palin to this tale? The guy himself describes what we can hope from a tale like this.

I do not normally get offered something like this. I’m utilised to doing The Clangers. It undoubtedly captivated me since there’s an dreadful ton to it. It’s these kinds of a advanced piece – from larky-jokey to very, pretty violent. It’s fairly an journey for me.

It unquestionably seems like this will be pretty an audio to knowledge, although that’s not precisely surprising. Tim Foley has emerged in current many years as probably a single of the greatest regular writers for Torchwood. (I say “perhaps” because Torchwood truly does consist of a whole lot of fantastic writers, such as James Goss, Dude Adams and David Llewellyn, to identify a couple of.) In reality, when Palin admits that he is not a fan of the Physician Who spin-off, it was the good quality of the tale that drew him to it.

I did not do it simply because it was Torchwood. I have not found a good deal of it. But I did a little bit of research – I do not look at much tv. Mainly Match Of The Day. I did it mainly because it was a alternatively interesting piece of producing.

With this significant piece of casting information, Tropical Seaside Sounds and Other Calming Seascapes #4 has long gone from a story with a strange title to just one that sounds like an necessary listen. I’ll absolutely be examining out this audio when it’s unveiled in April on CD and obtain.

Are you excited about this news? Will you be checking out Tropical Seaside Sounds and Other Soothing Seascapes #four? Are you hoping that Sir Michael Palin will attribute in much more audios from Major Finish Productions? Allow us know in the comments beneath.