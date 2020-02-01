Torey Krug, Bruins special teams beat Wild – Boston Herald

ST. PAUL, Minn – The Minnesota Wild is probably sick of Torey Krug.

The Bruins defender delivered two goals and an assist en route to Bruins’ 6-1 win in Minnesota the night after they had toppled Winnipeg into a lively case. The second game of the back-to-back was less physical, but the Bruins were challenged less, shot the Wild everywhere and continued the pace from the opening whistle.

After a dry period of four games without a power-play goal, the Bruins man’s advantage found its way back in the past two games, with the game winner of Jake DeBrusk against the Jets and the three power-play goals on Saturday night in Xcel Energy Center.

Along with another perfect penalty-kill for the second consecutive night, special teams have had a strong number of matches immediately after the all-star break.

However, Krug was the biggest enemy of Minnesota on Saturday.

The defender of the Bruins who takes the gamble away and puts it in the net is a familiar face for the Wild – he did it the last time they played on November 23, but that was a game winner in the extension.

He just opened the score on Saturday. Out of a pass from Par Lindholm – in the line-up for Sean Kuraly via coaches decision – Krug covered the gap and a backhander lifted past Devan Dubnyk to stay 1-0 with the Bruins 7:32 in the opening frame.

Krug’s second count of the game – and seventh of the season – came on the first power play of the B 4:39 in the second period. The blueliner shot out of the circle and broke Dubnyk and gave it a 2-0 lead.

The defender of the B also contributed to the next goal, also to the advantage of the man. Krug pushed the puck to Brad Marchand, who shot his 22nd goal of the season top shelf blocker side 5:55 in the second to continue with 3-0.

David Pastrnak’s magical season continued as he scored his 38th goal of the season – corresponding to his high career a year ago – on Bruins’ third power play song of the night. He collected a loose puck around the fold and fired into the fourth goal of the B by traffic 15:29 in the second.

It was also Pastrnak’s 29th point over his last 20 games, while the 38th goal came in the Bruins 53rd game of the season, after having achieved the same number in 66 games last year.

Anders Bjork scored his ninth of the season with 1:58 over and collected the puck from a shot by Joakim Nordstrom for Bruins’ fifth goal. DeBrusk followed to make it 6-1 with his second goal in the same number of nights. He was left open alone and took a cross ice pass from Karson Kuhlman.

Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves in his first game back from the break after playing five games in a row while Tuukka Rask was injured. Mats Zuccarello broke the shutout with 5:29 for the Wild.

Even with a big lead late in the game, the Bruins penalty kill played some of the best it has all year round, with Anton Blidh – an addition to the line-up with Danton Heinen hit up – stretched out to stop block shots and rookie Jeremy Lauzon another impressive performance with 3:33 shorthanded.

The Bruins return home for a quick game at TD Garden with the Canucks before they head out for another game in Chicago.