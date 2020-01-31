Torii – Back to form Torii

(Mink Records)

It’s funny how bands drive in and out of your life. I had seen Torii (a shifting, poppy couple of people from Leiden) a couple of times ago and I ended up using nods with the singer Domenico. And then, as things sometimes do, everything became quiet and I forgot them all. They are suddenly back on the enterprising Mink label of The Hague, with a number of songs that make a silent but striking fist. That’s life.

I’m not sure if the title of the LP, ironically intended or not, really reflects the spirit of the songs. Because whatever that previous form was, it was (no matter in my experience) a single return to a statement as good as this one.

Although it must be said, things seem a bit confusing at the beginning. Return to the form starts with ‘Forward Retreat’, a song that is very similar to a cheerful version of Julian Cope, a C21st ‘Laughing Boy’ or ‘Head Hung Low’ (maybe it’s just the melancholy chord series and the thumping ‘branch’ of the guitar he is a bit like Copey’s axeman, Steve Lovell). Then we have a minute-long reflection that goes under the name “Pulse”. Both are tempting enough but neither really impress; maybe to arrange the listener for the rest of this journey.

Things really start with the beautiful single “Heat Lightning”; a very more mixture of cries and squeaks in the modern dance style and a great riff that keeps everything else on sonic law and narrow. The build-up to the hectic end is also super. Other highlights are the beautiful “Is It Now”, with the Charlie Brown theme in the sentimentstakes and the preppy love song “Passing Thoughts”; a soundtrack to float downstream in a point. His successor “Antwerp” is another lost soundtrack from the 60s, blessed with a beautiful harmonic switch that sweetens the melody to a great effect.

A word about the vocals. Although they don’t grab you right away, they have an honesty and inner determination about those who are extremely difficult to counterfeit. Whatever emotional hoops Domenico Mangione has experienced, and no matter how stingy he sometimes gets his message across, there is no doubt that these are genuine songs, born from real experience. They are carefully weighed to start up. It is almost as if he has to choose words that will not make him mess when he sings them. No fake flag indignation or image-working here.

Listening to this album is a bit like watching the clouds go by. Somehow the effort to concentrate, to define a certain shape or to describe a certain sensation can be a major effort, apart from surrendering to the experience as a whole. That feeling is reinforced by long instrumentals such as the cleverly named “Tongue Tied”, or what are effectively loosely organized washes of sound, such as “Oh Nola”. But sometimes what feels like an exercise in drifting can suddenly catch the listener in his claws. “Sinuosity” is a great example: in the first instance the listener drives up two large shifts, the second a stripped riff of four minutes in which a perfect counter stamp is created. No matter how much the listener recognizes what’s coming, it still feels like a powerful statement.

There’s a lot going on in the head of Domenico Mangione, that’s for sure. But if he and Torii can continue to make music like this, then navel gazing over this form of business can be silently suspended.

