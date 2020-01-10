Tornado watches that were issued in Oklahoma, Texas when the storm broke out in the southern United States

Loading...

A storm broke out in the southern United States on Friday, putting nearly 40 million Americans at risk of damage to thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Preparations started on Thursday evening when Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, announced in a press release that numerous government funds would be put on standby before the storm.

“As the storm approached the state of Texas, resources were put on standby to assist local officials when needed,” said Governor Abbott. “All residents should heed the local authorities’ warnings and watch out for weather warnings. I urge all Texans who are on the way of the storm and leave all first responders in Texas in their prayers when dealing with the effects of this storm.”

The outbreak began to appear in western Oklahoma on Friday morning when hailing the size of a golf ball was reported in the city of Leedey, which is approximately 130 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

As Friday progresses into the afternoon and evening, the storm is expected to spread to Arkansas, East Texas and Louisiana. The center of this region – in an area to which major cities such as Little Rock, Ark. And Shreveport, La. Belong – is expected to be at the highest risk of tornadoes.

The cold front storm is expected to result in severe tornadoes and violent gusts of wind with a local storm speed of up to 120 km / h, which can result in extensive structural damage and power outages.

“I think there will be wind, hail and we will see tornadoes on the ground,” said AccuWeather chief meteorologist Bernie Rayno on AccuWeather’s Weather Insider podcast. “The question is: how many?”

17:50 CST Friday:

A radar-certified tornado is located south of Fort Worth, Texas, and is traveling 48 km / h northeast. The projected path leads the tornado over or very close to Fort Worth / Spinks Airport.

Further north, hours of rain left the lanes of Highway 287 in Decatur, Texas, under water. The flash flood hit at least one car.

5:30 p.m. CST Friday:

A new tornado watch was brought from South Texas to South Missouri and will continue until Friday evening. This includes Shreveport, Louisiana, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

A tornado watch means that the conditions for developing tornadoes are favorable and that people in the region should monitor the weather closely. If a tornado warning is issued, it means that a tornado is imminent and people should seek shelter immediately.

4:00 p.m. CST Friday:

At 4:00 p.m. On Friday, FlightAware at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had already canceled a little more than 300 bad weather flights. Another 344 flights at the airport were delayed.

14:53 CST Friday:

A radar-confirmed tornado tracks Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and moves northeast at a speed of 75 miles per hour. The people on the tornado path must seek refuge immediately.

The Tahlequah Daily Press reported that the tornado siren system had failed at the time of the alert.

1:00 p.m. CST Friday:

A new tornado watch has been released for part of eastern Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Storms in this area could significantly disrupt commuting on Friday evenings, especially for those affected by the storms and arriving from airports.

10:43 a.m.CEST Friday:

The SPC has issued a tornado watch for parts of central and eastern Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, and southwest Missouri. As the thunderstorms in Central Oklahoma continue to worsen, the favorable tornadic conditions are expected to spread to the east.

According to AccuWeather meteorologist Jesse Ferrell, this is the third time since 1997 that the SPC released a tornado watch between January 1 and 10.

7.42 a.m.CET Friday:

A hailstorm the size of golf balls has been reported in the city of Leedey, Oklahoma, in the west of the US state. The 1.75-inch hail was the first report related to the storm.