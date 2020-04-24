Tornadoes, floods leave at least 7 dead as storms clear south – News – The Palm Beach Post

Severe storms continued after Thursday’s deep southern collapse after the floods and apparent tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana part of the day earlier, killing at least seven people and leaving thousands without power.

Parts of Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle were held under tornado bells on Thursday morning. Mobile / Pensacola National Weather Service warned of two possible storm cycles on Thursday. “Harmful winds, hail and tornadoes (a few can be strong) are all possible on Thursday,” the weather administration said.

Cities like Jacksonville and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as Mobile, Alabama, were most at risk from the most dangerous weather on Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center said.

An outbreak of the expected severe weather in the Alabama, Georgia and North Florida areas could linger on Friday in the East Big Bend area, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee said.

More than 150,000 customers from Texas to Mississippi were without power until Thursday-noon, says poweroutage.us, which monitors utility reports.

The Storm Forecasting Center recorded 28 advance announcements of tornadoes on Wednesday and Wednesday nights. That number could change as storm surveys are completed in the coming days, AccuWeather said.

In southern Oklahoma, the body of a trailer worker was found a quarter of a mile from the factory where he worked when an apparent tornado struck Madill City in Marshall County, according to emergency director Robert Chaney.

Another person died in Madill when a tornado exploded in the highway of his vehicle: Chad L. Weyantin, 46, Madill’s body was found in the median and his vehicle in a nearby field, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

City emergency manager Donny Raley said the storm struck around 4:30 p.m. On Wednesday and caused widespread damage.

At least three Texas people died near Onalaskan in Polk County when the suspected Twister hit about 4 p.m. A drone video of the area showed crushed homes and debris.

At the Louisiana Rapides Parish, at least one woman was killed near Woodworth through a storm, Sheriff-elected Mark Wood said late Wednesday. Homes were damaged and destroyed, and descending trees and power lines slowed the first respondents to enter the area.

At DeSoto Parish, at least one flood-related death occurred after a man lost his footing while trying to fetch his debris from water near a sewer, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The current carried the man about 50 to 60 yards from the body.

“There were some pretty extreme floods in Mansfield,” the sheriff said. “Water I haven’t seen in many, many years, if ever. Basically, the water rose really fast and we had to save some people from their homes. I think we had about 20 homes flooded with people.”

At least one tornado was confirmed overnight in McComb, near Pike County, Mississippi, the New Orleans National Weather Service reported. Several other possible threads were reported.

The storms moved south of Mississippi on Thursday, bringing strong winds, floods and hail. Flash floods continued in downtown Mississippi, particularly in Hinds and Rankin counties.

The latest storms follow tornado outbreaks earlier in April, killing more than two dozen people and causing millions of dollars in damage to the south.

Participants: Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk; Emily Enfinger, Shreveport Times; Clarion Ledger; Jeff Burlew, Democrat of Tallahassee; Associated Press