Toronto Argonauts, Saskatchewan Roughriders to Terminate Halifax for Touchdown Atlantic

HALIFAX – The Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders will play a regular season in Halifax this summer.

The CFL announced Thursday that the Argos and Roughriders will meet July 25 at Huskies Stadium at Saint Mary’s University.

A three-day festival will precede the game in what the CFL says will mark the largest Touchdown Atlantic ever.

“Our championship belongs to the Canadians from coast to coast and for a wonderful weekend in July, the east coast will be its capital,” CFL Commissioner Randy Abrosie said in a statement. “We bring football and fun.

“We invite everyone in Atlantic Canada to join the party and everyone in the rest of the country to come for the game and stay for a holiday.”

It will mark the first regular season CFL game played at Saint Mary’s. The championship organized an exhibition competition there in 2005.

The CFL said about 6,000 temporary seats would be installed in the unit to increase the game’s capacity to 10,000.

The previous four Touchdown Atlantic games were held in Moncton, N.B. Last year, Montreal Aluets defeated Toronto 28-22 before 10,126 spectators at Croix-Bleue Medavie Stadium.

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

Schooners Sports and Entertainment (SSE), a team trying to secure a CFL expansion franchise for Halifax, is re-sponsoring the game. The organization did last year as well.

“We are committed to this vision and excited about it,” said Bruce Bowser, founder and owner of SSE. “This is further proof that the CFL shares the passion and is dedicated to this area.”

Tickets will be released at the end of next month. Although ticket prices were not announced, Ambrosie stressed that the game would be accessible with an average ticket price of about $ 50.

“This is a home game for us and we invite Atlantic Canada fans and Toronto fans to come with us,” Toronto GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons said. “We love Rider fans, but we love our friends even more.

“This is an important year for us and it will be a great game.”

YOU CAN BE INTERESTED …

Saskatchewan football fans are traveling to Canada to support their team and Riders president Craig Reynolds expects a big turnout in Halifax.

“There is no doubt that our fans are passionate about our team, but they are just as passionate about the CFL and the way football can bring our country together,” he said. “No matter where we are, our fans are there to greet us and we believe that the charm of Green and White along with the beauty of Halifax this summer will be an irresistible combination.”

Get more sports in your inbox

Get the Star’s Sports Headlines e-mail newsletter for a daily roundup of the latest great news.

register now

Riders kicker Brett Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., and alumni of St. Mary’s, feel that Touchdown Atlantic is a dream come true.

“I’ve had the thrill of kicking the earned points at our home in Regina,” he said. “But to do it here, in my own backyard, would be just incredible.”