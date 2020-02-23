toronto-blue-jays-catcher-pays-air-drumming-tribute-to-neil-peart

Toronto Blue Jays player Caleb Joseph supplied an entertaining tribute to his “favourite drummer” Neil Peart in teaching this week, in honour of the Canadian rock legend and Hurry lyricst who died final month (January 7).

Read through additional: Neil Peart obituary, 1952-2020: The Professor of drums who weaved fantasy into rock

The baseball star done an impressively adaptable set of air-drumming moves along to Rush, whose tunes can be listened to taking part in through the clip, using some buckets and batting cage tools as makeshift cymbals.

Joseph – who was born in Nashville and has performed for various golf equipment, obtaining been invited to the Jays’ spring instruction as a non-roster participant – had beforehand tweeted his sadness over Peart’s loss of life a month back, stating that “Rush is my beloved band and Neil my beloved drummer.”

Really don’t tweet a lot but am so saddened by the information of Neil Peart’s passing. Hurry is my beloved band and Neil my most loved drummer. The motive I even picked up drum sticks was for the reason that of Neil. Just absolutely crushed by this news. Always held hope for 1 more tour. Thank You Neil! — Caleb Joseph (@CamelBackstop) January 11, 2020

You can view the clip by means of the team’s formal Twitter account under, who included that Peart would be “proud”.

Neil Peart would be very pleased ❤️ @CamelBackstop x @RushTheBand pic.twitter.com/4VTqW8e2bb — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) February 20, 2020

@CamelBackstop with an additional flawless air drumming impersonation of Neil Peart from @rushtheband today at @BlueJays spring schooling #hurry #neilpeart #geddylee #alexlifeson #calebjoseph #spiritoftheradio #toronto #torontobluejays #bluejays #mlb #springtraining #airdrumming pic.twitter.com/jhsOq4K7sx — Trent Bailey (@TheTrentBailey) February 19, 2020

The visionary stickman passed absent right after quietly battling brain most cancers for the earlier a few years, as verified by Elliott Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart relatives.

Peart’s Hurry bandmates, singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, shared a statement a number of times following this dying, calling Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate above 45 years,” and mentioned that he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive kind of brain most cancers.

Tributes have ongoing to emerge throughout the months pursuing Peart’s dying. In a assertion shared on Foo Fighters‘ Instagram on the working day the information broke, Dave Grohl named Peart “a variety, thoughtful, brilliant male.”

“Today, the earth shed a real large in the history of rock and roll,” he mentioned. “An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians – like myself – to choose up two sticks and chase a desire. A form, considerate, excellent person who dominated our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his gorgeous text.”