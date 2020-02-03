An Air Canada plane bound in Toronto is preparing for an emergency landing at Madrid’s international airport due to an engine problem and a reported break, says the airline.

The Boeing 767 carrying 128 passengers is circling southeast of Adolfo Suarez-Barajas airport “to use fuel and illuminate the aircraft before landing,” the airline said Monday morning.

According to Air Canada, the “engine problem” occurred shortly after taking off. “A tire is reportedly also torn when taking off, one of the 10 on this aircraft model.”

Ignacio Montesinos, a spokesperson for the Spanish airport operator, said the pilot was sending out the tower in an “emergency.”

“Our pilots are fully trained for this opportunity,” Air Canada said in an email.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 shows the aircraft, which departed from Barajas around 3 p.m. local time, the airspace circulates over Madrid for more than two and a half hours.

The main airport in Madrid was confronted with problems earlier on Monday, as the Spanish authorities say that Adolfo was closed with drones more than an hour after observations had been closed and led 26 flights to other airports.

Flight AC837 was en route to Toronto’s Pearson Airport, which shows that the arrival was delayed by more than seven hours.

Request for emergency landing 30 minutes after takeoff

A spokesperson for the Spanish port manager AENA said that the airline had requested a slot for an emergency landing 30 minutes after the start. The official, who was not allowed to be mentioned in media reports, said she could not work it out.

The leading pilots’ union in Spain, SEPLA, said in a tweet that the aircraft lost some parts of its landing gear during take-off and that the aircraft had to fly in circles to burn fuel before it landed.

With reference to airport sources, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that the aircraft lost a wheel during take-off.

Madrid residents have posted online videos showing an airplane flying unusually low over the center and outskirts of the Spanish capital.