Toronto Maple Leafs have reported on New York Rangers goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev – Up News Info

It’s no secret that the Toronto Maple Leafs can use another option for a substitute goalkeeper. Michael Hutchinson (3-7-1, saving rate of .885, 3.83 goals allowed on average) did badly behind Frederik Andersen during the first half of the season, as a result of which general manager Kyle Dubas apparently had the desire to make some position changes. bring .

The possible answer? According to James Mirtle of Athletic, the Leafs have talked to the Rangers about Alexandar Georgiev, 23 this season.

Georgiev, a free agent who has not been recruited from Bulgaria, has since the signing during the 2017-2018 season collected fixed figures in small seasons with the Rangers. In more than 65 games played, the netminder has collected a record of 30-26-6, achieving a lifetime saving percentage of .914 and an average of 2.99 goals. According to Mirtle, this has put Georgiev’s name on the radar of the competition and has made it part of a precarious target situation in New York.

Henrik Lundqvist, the icon of the franchise and the old owner, has one season left in his contract. The main goal of the club, Igor Shesterkin, seems to be willing to take over when Lundqvist leaves, leaving Georgiev at least another year as a strange man, too long to juggle three keepers on an NHL list.

However, the Rangers want an NHL-ready player in exchange for Georgiev, which Mirtle thinks could be Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnson or Alexander Kerfoot. Darren Dreger from TSN intervened on Twitter to suggest that even Kapanen, who is fifth in Toronto in overall scores (10 goals, 18 assists), would have enough influence on Ranger’s general manager Jeff Gorton to make a move now.

Toronto is of course looking for a replacement goalkeeper; does not replace opener Frederik Andersen (22-8-6, saving percentage of .912, 2.80 goals against the average). According to reports, this makes it unlikely that the team will now move valuable young pieces for a net lesser who will not play often the rest of this season.

Maple Leafs, however, has to make its own decision about the goalkeeper when the Andersen contract expires after next season. Some healthy competition in net imports from 2020 to 21 certainly won’t hurt.