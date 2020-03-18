Torres opens the question of “cutting” the abolition of European tours

Torres, aka Scott McKenzie, told about the “sharp” the abolition of the European Tour after coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to Pitchfork, Scott told how she performed in one of the last show of their tour in Berlin, when the United States imposed a ban on travel in Europe, causing widespread panic.

“It all happened much faster and sharper than anyone expected … Being abroad, watching as it unfolds with the van back on our mobile phones, it was very unreal,” – said Scott.

Speaking of the resulting cancellation of the tour, Scott said: “It was really weird because we had so have fun … Two weeks on tour you’re finally starting to sound very harsh to simply close it, that’s a sound.”.

She continued: “I am very grateful to all those who at this time has helped me and other artists … I hope that everything is simple and suitable peralechats themselves, if they can Hopefully, the live music is not dying, and everything is back in the fall, and. increasingly agitated “

Speaking about the atmosphere at the time of her final performances, Scott added: “The environment of the tour felt wary and difficult energy was very vague with us, my classmates, our team, but also from the fans..

“When we got to Berlin, people just appeared. It seemed that fear does not hurt the crowd, as it did in other places. It was a full house. The awareness of people seemed to be amplified to the idea that they can briefly hide show. And certainly, my last show was there before they announced that they closed for two months. “

Scott also talked about the help she received from returning home fans after the announcement of the travel ban.

“When I realized that I needed to go home very fast and that tickets will not be cheap, I realized that I could not put it on a credit card, which we used, as it has already been placed in hotels, and travel expenses.

“The money that I earned from Murch, went directly to pay for gas for the van. I do not really have the money. So I just asked people. I asked the fans on the Internet, which I had never done. Seek help at all I do not really have a strong effect. But I’m so afraid that we’re going to be late.

“… The people were so generous! I’m still trying to figure out what my plan is to thank the people, because I quickly and safely returned home.”

